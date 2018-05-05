Kiss Daniel’s former Label, G-Worldwide Signs New Acts

G-Worldwide Entertainment, former record label of Kiss Daniel has announced two new signings, Ajura and Easy Jay.

The label’s Head of Artist Management, Louiza Williams, expressed optimism that both artistes will surpass the musical achievements of Wizkid, Davido and other A’list artistes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ajura and Easy Jay to the G-Worldwide family. They have all it takes to develop and become superstars in the African music scene, and will be game-changers in dominating and bringing African music to the world.

We are extremely excited to have them as a part of the team and are eager for the journey ahead.”

Taking an unconventional route to becoming a musician by starting out as a dancer, Ajura, born Daniel Alaba Ojamomi, who lost his dream of becoming a professional footballer after losing his dad at the tender age of three to the cold hands of death, says his musical influences include Asa, D’banj, Wande Coal, Sugarboy, Burna Boy, Kiss Daniel, Beyonce, Akon, Chris Brown, and R. Kelly.

According to Ajura, music is a tool and agent of change, both physically and mentally, which is why he intends to use his music to speak for the deaf and dumb.

“I want to use my music to speak for the dumb, my lifestyle to influence the deaf and my sound to open the inner eyes (minds) of the blind”, he said. Born and bred in the ghettoes of Mushin, Easy Jay, christened Oluwashola Raymond Oyekan, who unfortunately watched his parents go through divorce as a kid but didn’t stop charting a path for himself, hopes that in a few years from now, he would inspire young talents to dream big like himself.”