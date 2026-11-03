Kebbi NLC demands minimum N70,000 transport allowance for workers

By Emmanuella Opara | November 3rd 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Kebbi State is seeking a minimum monthly transport allowance of N70,000 for public sector workers.

The union says the proposed benefit should cover teachers, local government employees, health workers and other civil servants.

NLC state chairman Murtala Usman says the demand will be presented to Governor Nasir Idris.

The union has begun consultations with members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly to secure support for the proposal.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kebbi State has proposed a minimum transport allowance of N70,000 for public sector workers to help ease the financial pressure caused by rising commuting costs.

The state chairman of the union, Murtala Usman, disclosed this in a telephone interview on Monday, saying the NLC would soon meet Governor Nasir Idris to formally present its demand.

Usman said the proposal followed a stakeholders’ meeting involving all affiliate unions in the state, where workers agreed to pursue the introduction of a transportation allowance.

He explained that the proposed benefit would apply to all categories of public sector employees, including teachers, local government workers, health personnel and other civil servants.

The labour leader said the union was seeking N70,000 or more, adding that the amount should reflect the transportation difficulties confronting workers.

The NLC has also started consultations with members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly to obtain legislative support for the proposal before engaging the state government.

According to Usman, the allowance would provide some relief for workers who spend a growing proportion of their earnings commuting to and from their workplaces.

He expressed optimism that discussions with Governor Idris would produce a favourable response, noting that the union would continue to pursue measures aimed at improving workers’ welfare.

The demand comes amid rising living and transportation costs, which have increased the financial burden on employees who rely on public transport for their daily journeys.

If approved, the proposed allowance would provide an additional benefit to public sector workers in Kebbi State.

THE ISSUES

The NLC’s proposal reflects the growing pressure transportation costs are placing on workers’ earnings. For employees who commute daily, rising fares reduce the income available for other household expenses.

The demand also raises the question of how the state government will respond to an allowance that the union wants extended across different categories of public sector employees.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We have held a stakeholders’ meeting with all our affiliate unions in the state, and we have resolved to present our demand for transportation allowance to the state governor,” Murtala Usman, Kebbi State NLC chairman, said.

“We are demanding a minimum of N70,000 or above, and we want the allowance to cover all categories of workers without discrimination. Teachers, local government workers, health workers and other civil servants should all benefit,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NLC is expected to meet Governor Nasir Idris to present its proposal after consulting members of the state House of Assembly. The outcome of those engagements will determine whether the proposed allowance receives government approval.

BOTTOM LINE

Kebbi NLC is seeking a minimum N70,000 transport allowance for public sector workers as commuting costs rise, but the proposal still requires consideration by the state government.