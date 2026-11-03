Dangote explores industrial investment opportunities in Egypt

By Emmanuella Opara | November 3rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Dangote Group is exploring opportunities to expand its industrial investments into Egypt.

The move follows a visit by an Egyptian delegation led by the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Saleh, to the Group’s industrial complex in Lagos.

Discussions focused on potential partnerships in refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser production and manufacturing.

Aliko Dangote said the engagement reflects the Group’s commitment to promoting industrialisation and investment across Africa.

MAIN STORY

Dangote Group is considering expanding its industrial operations into Egypt following discussions with a high-level delegation from the North African country on possible investment partnerships between businesses in both countries.

The delegation, led by Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr Mohamed Saleh, visited the Dangote Industries complex in Lagos, where it held discussions with senior executives of the Nigerian conglomerate on opportunities for industrial collaboration, investment and capacity expansion.

The delegation included officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and executives from the country’s oil and petrochemical industry. Its visit was aimed at identifying areas where Nigerian and Egyptian companies could combine their capabilities to establish mutually beneficial ventures.

Egypt is particularly interested in Dangote Group’s experience in refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser production and related manufacturing activities.

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, described the engagement as part of efforts to strengthen economic integration and encourage African businesses to invest beyond their home markets.

He said the visit also provided an opportunity to showcase the Group’s industrial operations and identify areas where cooperation could increase production capacity in both countries.

The proposed expansion into Egypt aligns with the Group’s Vision 2030 agenda, which includes extending its industrial investments across the continent.

Saleh said the Egyptian delegation was seeking to translate existing diplomatic and business engagements between the two countries into practical investment opportunities.

He noted that the visit followed previous interactions with Dangote Group at the Alamein Economic Conference and other international investment forums organised by Egypt.

The minister also emphasised the importance of private-sector participation in strengthening economic relations, arguing that cooperation between businesses could encourage investment flows and expand industrial production.

THE ISSUES

The proposed Egyptian expansion would extend Dangote Group’s investment interests beyond Nigeria and strengthen its presence in Africa’s industrial sector.

The discussions also point to opportunities for cooperation between Nigerian and Egyptian companies in industries that require substantial investment and technical capacity, particularly refining, petrochemicals and fertiliser production.

However, the report does not disclose the specific projects being considered, the proposed investment value or a timeline for any expansion into Egypt. The discussions therefore remain at the stage of exploring possible areas of collaboration.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This demonstrates true African integration. It reflects our belief that African businesses must invest across the continent to accelerate industrialisation and economic development. We are proud to be an African company building industries that create value for Africa,” Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“We are impressed by the scale of operations we have seen here—from refining and petrochemicals to fertiliser production. Our objective is to identify areas where Egyptian and Nigerian businesses can collaborate, expand industrial capacities and create long-term value for both economies,” Mohamed Saleh, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, said.

“The private sector must be at the centre of this partnership. By learning from each other’s experiences and combining our strengths, we can expand industrial production, encourage investment flows and create sustainable growth opportunities for our people,” Saleh added.

WHAT’S NEXT

Further engagements between Dangote Group and Egyptian businesses are expected to determine the areas of cooperation and possible investment projects. The source does not provide details of any concluded agreement or confirmed investment.

BOTTOM LINE

Dangote Group’s engagement with Egypt signals its interest in extending its industrial investments across Africa, although the proposed expansion will depend on the outcome of discussions with potential Egyptian partners.