Katsina health workers suspend seven-day warning strike

Key Points

The Assembly of Health Care Professionals of Katsina State has suspended its seven-day warning strike.

The suspension followed commitments by Governor Dikko Radda to address the workers’ demands.

Negotiations are expected to resume over the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and professional allowances.

The suspension took effect at midnight on October 18, following a meeting between the association and the governor on October 16.

Main Story

Health services in Katsina State have received a reprieve following the suspension of a seven-day warning strike by the Assembly of Health Care Professionals of Katsina State.

The association suspended the industrial action after Governor Dikko Radda reportedly committed to addressing the concerns raised by health workers, including the review of their salary structure and professional allowances.

The assembly’s chairman, Ibrahim-Balange, announced the decision in a statement issued in Katsina on Sunday. According to the statement, the suspension took effect at midnight on October 18, following a meeting between the association’s representatives and the governor on October 16.

The decision offers an opportunity for the state government and health professionals to return to the negotiating table and work towards resolving the issues behind the dispute.

Balange said the suspension followed the government’s commitment to reopen negotiations and review the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, known as CONHESS, alongside professional allowances.

Although the strike has been suspended, the outstanding demands remain important to the next stage of discussions. The outcome of the negotiations will determine whether the government and the health workers can reach an agreement acceptable to both parties.

For patients who depend on public health facilities, the suspension brings the prospect of more stable access to services. However, the practical impact will depend on the resumption of normal duties and the progress made in addressing the workers’ concerns.

The Issues

At the centre of the dispute are remuneration and professional allowances, issues that can influence staff morale, retention and the delivery of healthcare services.

The Consolidated Health Salary Structure is a framework used for determining the salaries of certain categories of health professionals in Nigeria’s public sector. A review of the structure can involve discussions about pay levels and how health workers are compensated for their responsibilities.

Professional allowances are another important component of the negotiations. Depending on the categories of workers involved, such allowances may reflect particular duties, qualifications or working conditions.

For health professionals, resolving these concerns is about more than monthly earnings. Fair and predictable compensation can contribute to job satisfaction and help public healthcare institutions retain experienced personnel.

For the government, the challenge is to respond to workers’ demands while considering available resources and the wider needs of the state’s healthcare system.

A prolonged disagreement could place additional pressure on patients, particularly those who rely on public hospitals and other government-owned health facilities.

What’s Being Said

Assembly chairman Ibrahim-Balange said the suspension followed the state government’s commitment to reopen negotiations and review CONHESS and professional allowances.

Governor Radda’s commitments, as reported by the association, have created an opportunity for both sides to continue discussions without the immediate pressure of the warning strike.

However, the available statement does not establish that a final agreement has been reached or that all the workers’ demands have been met.

The next stage will therefore depend on the substance of the negotiations and whether the commitments made by the government translate into concrete decisions.

What’s Next

Attention will now turn to the reopening of negotiations between the Katsina State Government and the health professionals’ assembly.

Key issues include the proposed review of CONHESS, the treatment of professional allowances and the timeline for implementing any agreements reached.

The government and the association will need to clarify the next steps to give workers confidence that their concerns are being addressed.

Patients will also be watching closely for signs that healthcare services have returned to normal across affected facilities.

Bottom Line

The suspension of the warning strike offers Katsina State an opportunity to prevent a prolonged dispute between the government and health professionals.

However, suspending industrial action does not automatically resolve the issues that triggered it.

The lasting significance of the development will depend on whether both sides can turn their commitments into an agreement that addresses workers’ concerns while supporting reliable healthcare delivery.

For now, the suspension provides room for dialogue. What happens at the negotiating table will determine whether that opportunity leads to a lasting resolution.