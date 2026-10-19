Bitcoin rebounds above $82,000 as oil prices retreat

KEY POINTS

Bitcoin rose as much as 2.3 per cent in early Asian trading on Monday, recovering above $82,000.

Ether gained as much as 3.7 per cent, while Solana advanced more than 4.6 per cent.

Falling oil prices and gains in US stock futures supported a tentative recovery in demand for riskier assets.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $228.6 million in outflows last week, following $681 million in outflows the previous week.

MAIN STORY

Bitcoin climbed above $82,000 on Monday as cryptocurrency prices recovered alongside other risk-sensitive assets following a decline in oil prices.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 2.3 per cent during early Asian trading and was hovering around $82,400 by noon in Singapore. Market data included in the supplied report showed Bitcoin trading at $82,289.85 at 11:55:52 a.m. UTC.

Other major cryptocurrencies also advanced. Ether gained as much as 3.7 per cent, while Solana rose more than 4.6 per cent.

The recovery coincided with a pullback in crude oil prices from a five-month high. Brent crude fell by as much as 2 per cent amid signs that oil supplies from the Middle East had remained relatively resilient since the outbreak of the US war with Iran.

US equity futures also strengthened, with futures tracking the S&P 500 rising by approximately 0.8 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures gaining 1.3 per cent.

The improved market sentiment followed a difficult week for Bitcoin, which declined by about 3 per cent alongside a sell-off in equities led by technology stocks. The previous downturn reflected renewed doubts about the scale of spending on artificial intelligence.

Damien Loh, chief investment officer at Ericsenz Capital, described Monday’s advance as a recovery following the previous week’s retreat from riskier assets.

However, he cautioned that the rebound might not develop into a sustained rally, citing the broader investment environment and the absence of clear near-term catalysts for Bitcoin to reach new highs.

Oil prices also remained elevated at approximately $107 a barrel, above the levels recorded during most of the previous week.

Meanwhile, institutional investment flows remained a concern. US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $228.6 million in net outflows last week, following $681 million in outflows the week before.

Despite Monday’s gains, Bitcoin remained within its previous week’s trading range of $80,000 to $85,000.

THE ISSUES

Bitcoin’s rebound illustrates how cryptocurrency prices can respond to shifts in broader financial market sentiment rather than developments specific to digital assets.

When oil prices ease and stock markets recover, investors may become more willing to hold assets perceived as riskier. Conversely, rising energy prices, inflation concerns and expectations of tighter monetary policy can weaken appetite for cryptocurrencies and technology stocks.

The latest gains, however, do not establish that the market has entered a sustained recovery. Bitcoin remains within its recent trading range, while continued outflows from spot exchange-traded funds suggest that some institutional investors are still withdrawing capital.

The distinction matters because short-term price increases can occur even when investment demand remains weak. A durable recovery would require more sustained buying interest and improved confidence in the broader financial outlook.

For Nigerian investors, movements in Bitcoin’s dollar price are only one part of the investment picture. The naira exchange rate, transaction costs and local trading conditions can also affect the naira value of cryptocurrency holdings.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is a ‘retracement after a big risk-off week.’” – Damien Loh, Chief Investment Officer, Ericsenz Capital

“No news is good news.” – Damien Loh, Chief Investment Officer, Ericsenz Capital

“I don’t see any near-term drivers for it to break new highs, and I think the risk is for the downside given overall risk environment.” – Damien Loh, Chief Investment Officer, Ericsenz Capital

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be watching oil prices, developments affecting Middle Eastern supplies and movements in global equities for further indications of risk appetite.

Bitcoin’s ability to move decisively beyond its recent $80,000 to $85,000 range will also be important in assessing whether Monday’s advance represents a broader recovery or a temporary rebound.

Institutional fund flows remain another indicator to monitor. Continued outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs could limit buying support, while a reversal towards net inflows would provide evidence of renewed demand from investors using regulated investment products.

BOTTOM LINE

Bitcoin’s return above $82,000 reflects an improvement in market sentiment as oil prices eased and equity futures advanced. However, persistent ETF outflows, elevated oil prices and uncertainty across financial markets suggest that the rebound remains tentative.

Source: Bloomberg Report