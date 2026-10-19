Meta apologises after Instagram suspends No Kings Coalition account

KEY POINTS

Meta Platforms said an automated security system mistakenly suspended the Instagram account of the No Kings Coalition during nationwide demonstrations.

The company attributed the suspension to unusually frequent requests from an Anthropic Claude tool accessing profiles, posts and hashtags.

Meta restored the account about an hour after the automated suspension, but administrative access took longer to recover.

The incident raised concerns about the reliability of automated moderation during politically sensitive events.

MAIN STORY

Meta Platforms has apologised after an automated security system mistakenly suspended the Instagram account of the No Kings Coalition during nationwide demonstrations in the United States.

The disruption occurred as the anti-Trump group was promoting early voting ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The coalition said its Instagram page was unavailable for about 90 minutes on Saturday, while organisers remained unable to access administrative controls even after the account became publicly visible again.

Meta’s vice president of communications, Andy Stone, said the company’s engineering team traced the incident to unusually frequent activity from a tool associated with Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence system.

According to Stone, the tool accessed Instagram profiles, posts and hashtags at roughly four times the normal rate, generating intense bursts of activity on Saturday. The pattern triggered Meta’s automated security system because it resembled bot traffic rather than ordinary browsing.

The company said an automated review conducted about an hour after the suspension determined that the account should not have been removed, prompting its restoration. However, the return of administrative access took longer.

The No Kings Coalition said full access was restored at 5:33 p.m. New York time on Saturday.

Stone’s explanation did not identify the specific Claude tool involved, disclose who was operating it or explain what task it was performing in connection with the account.

The incident followed an earlier statement from Stone on Saturday, when he said unusually high rates of posting, sharing or commenting had triggered Meta’s automated systems. He described the suspension as an error.

The coalition criticised the restriction, arguing that Instagram was an important channel for communicating with supporters during the demonstrations.

The group said millions of people participated in nearly 3,000 events across all 50 US states and Washington, with organisers seeking to expand early voting access and defend election integrity.

The coalition, which has organised several protests against President Donald Trump since his inauguration, also planned a national organising call for Wednesday focused on voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

THE ISSUES

The incident highlights the challenges social media companies face when automated security systems encounter unusual activity involving AI tools.

Systems designed to identify bots and prevent abusive behaviour can also flag legitimate accounts when their activity resembles automated traffic. In this case, Meta said the account suspension was a mistake, even though its system had detected a pattern it considered suspicious.

The episode also raises questions about access to social media during politically sensitive events. When organisers depend on a platform to coordinate demonstrations, share voting information and communicate with supporters, even a temporary restriction can disrupt their activities.

A further uncertainty concerns the use of AI tools to access social media platforms. Meta’s explanation identified a Claude-associated tool as the source of the unusual activity, but the company did not disclose who was operating it or why it was accessing the coalition’s content. The available information therefore does not establish whether the activity was intentional, authorised or connected to the demonstrations themselves.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These abrupt, high-volume, sequential requests in a short period resembled automated bot traffic rather than an ordinary human browsing our systems.” – Andy Stone, Meta Vice-President of Communications

“We want to reiterate our sincere apology for the error.” – Andy Stone, Meta Vice-President of Communications

WHAT’S NEXT

Meta’s explanation may help clarify how its automated security system responded to the unusual activity, but questions remain about the tool’s operator and purpose.

The incident also puts renewed attention on how platforms handle automated account restrictions during major public events, particularly when political groups rely on their services for communication and mobilisation.

The No Kings Coalition’s planned organising call ahead of Election Day means access to its communication channels remains important to its campaign. The supplied report does not indicate whether Meta has announced any changes to its security systems following the incident.

BOTTOM LINE

Meta has acknowledged that its automated security system wrongly suspended the No Kings Coalition’s Instagram account after activity associated with a Claude tool resembled bot traffic. The incident demonstrates how automated security measures can disrupt legitimate political communication, while key details about the tool’s operator and purpose remain undisclosed.

Source: Bloomberg