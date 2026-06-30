Kasi Healthcare signs deal for Nigeria’s first HEMS Airbus helicopters

Key points

Kasi Healthcare has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters to acquire two HEMS-configured Airbus H135 helicopters.

The aircraft will be used for emergency aeromedical transport, patient transfers and medical evacuation services.

Kasi Healthcare says the acquisition is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Airbus will provide pilot training, engineering support and maintenance assistance under the partnership.

Main story

Kasi Healthcare has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for the procurement of two HEMS-configured Airbus H135 helicopters, marking what the company describes as the first such acquisition in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed during the Nigeria Emergency Rescue, Aeromedical Transport and Airlift 2026 Forum (Airlift 2027) held on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the deal represents a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s emergency aeromedical transport and response capabilities.

Under the agreement, Kasi Healthcare will become the first operator in the country to acquire Airbus H135 helicopters configured specifically for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

The aircraft are designed for critical medical missions, emergency response operations, patient transfers and aeromedical evacuation services.

Speaking at the event, the Medical Director of Kasi Healthcare, Dr Dayo Osholowu, described the acquisition as a transformative investment in emergency healthcare delivery.

He said the helicopters would significantly improve the organisation’s ability to provide rapid patient transfers and critical care during transit, particularly in situations where timely medical intervention could save lives.

Osholowu added that the investment would also help expand training and capacity-building programmes for medical and aviation personnel.

He commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for efforts aimed at improving confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector, noting that financial institutions had become more receptive to supporting such projects.

Also speaking, Head of Sales for Africa at Airbus Helicopters, Mr Fabrice Rochereau, said the partnership reflects Airbus’ commitment to supporting the growth of emergency medical aviation services across Africa.

He noted that the H135 has become a preferred helicopter globally for emergency medical operations because of its reliability, performance and flexible cabin configuration.

Under the agreement, Airbus Helicopters will provide specialised training for HEMS flight crews, pilot development programmes, aircraft engineering training and technical support.

The partnership will also include maintenance support infrastructure and operational assistance to ensure the helicopters meet international safety and reliability standards.

Industry stakeholders at the forum also called for more helipads, improved lighting and stronger regulatory frameworks to support the growth of aeromedical transport services in Nigeria.

The issues

Nigeria’s emergency medical response system faces challenges related to traffic congestion, long travel times and limited access to specialised healthcare facilities. Stakeholders say expanding aeromedical transport could improve emergency response times, support patient transfers and strengthen disaster and rescue operations.

What’s being said

“This strategic investment transforms our ability to provide rapid, life-saving patient transfers and critical care in transit.” — Dr Dayo Osholowu, Medical Director, Kasi Healthcare

“We are proud to partner with Kasi Healthcare as it pioneers the development of a sustainable HEMS ecosystem in Nigeria.” — Fabrice Rochereau, Head of Sales for Africa, Airbus Helicopters

What’s next

Airbus Helicopters is expected to commence training, technical support and operational preparations for the delivery and deployment of the two H135 helicopters for emergency medical missions in Nigeria.

Bottom line

The acquisition of two HEMS-configured Airbus H135 helicopters marks a notable development in Nigeria’s emergency healthcare and aviation sectors, with Kasi Healthcare seeking to establish a stronger aeromedical response network supported by Airbus’ training and technical expertise.