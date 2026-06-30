United Nigeria Airlines joins AFRAA five years after launch

Key points

United Nigeria Airlines has been admitted as a full member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

The airline says the membership will support its expansion across Africa and strengthen regional partnerships.

AFRAA said the airline will gain access to advocacy, market intelligence, capacity-building and commercial collaboration initiatives.

United Nigeria Airlines currently operates about 14 domestic routes and international services to Accra, Ghana.

Main story

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has become a full member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), five years after commencing commercial flight operations.

The airline announced the development in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Ms Chinelo Obogo.

According to the statement, the admission strengthens AFRAA’s presence in Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing aviation markets.

Obogo said the membership would give United Nigeria Airlines access to AFRAA’s advocacy platforms, joint projects, commercial intelligence, capacity-building programmes and industry networking opportunities.

She added that AFRAA collectively represents more than 85 per cent of international traffic carried by African airlines and continues to promote the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), intra-African trade, tourism and operational excellence.

AFRAA Secretary-General, Mr Abderahmane Berthé, welcomed the airline into the association, describing its admission as a positive addition to the continental aviation body.

Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, described the membership as a significant milestone for both the airline and Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He said the membership would provide a stronger platform for the airline to contribute to the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market and deepen collaboration with airlines across the continent.

Okonkwo added that United Nigeria Airlines looks forward to working with other AFRAA members to build a more integrated and competitive African aviation sector.

He said membership would also provide benefits including collective advocacy, partnership opportunities, market intelligence, improved operational efficiency and joint commercial negotiations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that United Nigeria Airlines commenced commercial operations in February 2021 and currently operates about 14 domestic routes as well as international services to Accra, Ghana.

The issues

AFRAA membership gives African airlines access to collaborative industry initiatives, policy advocacy and operational support aimed at improving connectivity across the continent. The move also aligns with broader efforts to implement the Single African Air Transport Market, which seeks to liberalise air transport and boost intra-African trade and travel.

What’s being said

“United Nigeria Airlines will now have access to our full suite of advocacy, joint projects, commercial intelligence, capacity building, and networking resources.” — Chinelo Obogo, Head of Corporate Communications, United Nigeria Airlines

“Becoming a full member of AFRAA is a defining moment for the company and the Nigerian aviation sector.” — Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Executive Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines

What’s next

United Nigeria Airlines is expected to participate in AFRAA programmes and collaborate with member airlines on initiatives designed to improve operational efficiency, expand partnerships and support implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market.

Bottom line

United Nigeria Airlines’ admission into AFRAA strengthens its continental engagement and provides access to industry platforms that could support future expansion and deeper integration into Africa’s aviation market.