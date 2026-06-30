FEC approves N34.4bn Gboko airstrip to strengthen security, emergency response

Key points

The Federal Executive Council has approved the construction of an airstrip in Gboko, Benue State.

The project was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Ltd. at a cost of N34.4 billion.

The government says the airstrip will support security operations, humanitarian services and emergency medical response.

Authorities say Gboko’s strategic location and growing security challenges informed the decision.

Main story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of an airstrip in Gboko, Benue State, as part of efforts to strengthen security operations, humanitarian services and emergency response across Nigeria’s North-Central region.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

According to Keyamo, the contract was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Ltd. at a total cost of N34.4 billion.

He said the project was considered necessary because of Gboko’s strategic importance as an agricultural hub and its proximity to areas facing security challenges.

The minister explained that the airstrip would provide an operational base for security agencies responding to emerging threats in the region, reducing the need to search for suitable aviation facilities during security operations.

He added that the infrastructure would also strengthen humanitarian interventions by supporting relief operations and improving access for emergency medical services.

According to Keyamo, the facility will enhance the government’s capacity to respond quickly to crises while supporting development activities in the Middle Belt.

He said the project reflects the Federal Government’s strategy of using critical infrastructure investments to address both security and socio-economic challenges.

The issues

Nigeria has increasingly relied on aviation infrastructure to improve security operations and emergency response, particularly in regions affected by insecurity. Beyond military operations, strategically located airstrips can facilitate humanitarian relief, medical evacuations and disaster response while improving connectivity for economic activities.

What’s being said

“Gboko serves as an important hub for agricultural activity around the Middle Belt and for security agencies confronting challenges in that axis.” — Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

“It will also serve as a base for humanitarian activities, humanitarian services and medical emergency services.” — Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

What’s next

Following FEC approval, CCECC Nigeria Ltd. is expected to commence construction of the N34.4 billion airstrip, which the government intends to use to support security, humanitarian and emergency operations in Benue State and the wider North-Central region.

Bottom line

The Federal Government sees the planned Gboko airstrip as dual-purpose infrastructure that will strengthen security operations while improving emergency response and humanitarian access in a strategically important part of the country.