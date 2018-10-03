Kanye West Announces Plan to Record Next Album in Africa on TMZ

Here is the thing, we do not know if the new publicity strategy is to announce and delay albums, but Kanye West has said that he has a really good explanation on why his album did not drop on Saturday.

During his interview on TMZ Live where he had promised to explain the reason for calling for the repeal of the 13th Amendment, he said that the reason for the delay in the release of the album which had generated so much attention is because he is heading to Africa to do some recording.

He said that he will be in Africa in a few weeks because he wants to tap into the energy here.

And the name of the African country? Thing is, we don’t know either

What we know is this, the new release date for Yandhi is November 23.