Kachikwu Appoints Mele Kyari as Nigeria’s National Representative to OPEC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari, incumbent Group General Manager in charge of its Crude Oil Marketing Division, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NNPC in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the appointment was made by Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to the OPEC conference and the Resources and Board Chairman of NNPC, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

It noted that the position requires Kyari to lead Nigeria’s team to the OPEC Economic Commission Board which precedes the bi-annual meetings of the OPEC ministerial conference.

The ECB reviews the global oil markets and makes input from the perspectives of the individual member countries.

The corporation further explained that M Kyari may also be required to provide any support to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the OPEC Governor in the performance of Nigeria’s roles and participation in OPEC matters.

A geologist, Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in petroleum economics and crude oil and gas trading.

Within the last 26 years he has traversed the entire value chain of the petroleum industry posting resounding performance in all his assignments and duty posts.

Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes.