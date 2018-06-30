June Salary Delay: PDP Blames President Buhari for FAAC Impasse

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the deadlock at the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee, FAAC meeting for which workers in the federal civil service may not be able access their June salaries.

The opposition party in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the issues at FAAC stems from “The fact that President Buhari abdicated his duties and opened the door for heavy sleazes and looting of funds in the oil and gas sector by his cronies and cabal in the Presidency.”

“It is incontrovertible that government’s major financial earning figures could not tally at the meeting because of the sleazes in Buhari’s administration that have been left unchecked.”

The statement read in part: “The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, by asking the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to account for the missing money, is merely seeking for a scapegoat, as the buck stops at President Buhari’s table as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“Mr. President appropriated the office of the minister of petroleum and refused all wise counsel to quit the office for a more competent hand. He therefore cannot attempt to shift blames to others where he had overtly failed.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had forewarned of stealing, sharp practices and sleazy subsidy deals going on in the Buhari-led petroleum sector which the Presidency had always swept under the carpet.

“The nation is already overburdened by the mass poverty, hunger and starvation caused by the misrule of this administration and we reject any attempt to worsen the situation by President Buhari, who enjoys the comfort of the Aso Villa.”