Jumia Unveils New Campaign 12/12 to Stimulate Christmas Shopping

Dozens of free spa and travel tickets to be won; concert tickets giveaways; and free data and party packs

Jumia Nigeria has announced the commencement of its end of year campaign aimed towards encouraging Nigerians to shop for the Christmas season. Tagged ‘Jumia Christmas Sale’, the campaign which will run till the 16th of December only on the Jumia App, will offer free spa and travel tickets courtesy of Jumia Travel, concert tickets courtesy of Jumia Party; party packs courtesy of Jumia Food, and free data courtesy of Jumia One, to Christmas shoppers on Jumia.

In addition, Jumia is introducing a first-of-its-kind 1 day shopping event on the 12th of December as the finale sale of the year, dedicated to offering 12 mega flash sales, starting from 12 midnight (Wednesday 12.01am). Shoppers will have the opportunity to buy some of their most wanted items on their Christmas wish list at extremely low discounts. Jumia’s 12/12 will also offer shoppers 12 treasure hunts at 99% off with 5 Iphone XS for N4,200 at midnight, range of home/cooking appliances and a chance to hunt their 13th month salary worth N100,000 on the day.

The itinerary for the campaign was disclosed at the Jumia corporate office in Ikeja by the chief executive officer, Mrs Juliet Anammah. She identified some of the brand partners for the campaign to include: HP, Intel, Huawei, Midea, and TCL.

“Christmas is the time for Nigerians to celebrate with family and friends. They desire to have everything they want to have a joyous and exciting Christmas. To make this wish become a reality, Jumia has stocked a large collection of gift items, appliances, groceries, clothing, and Christmas decorating ornaments at the best prices in collaboration with our partners.

This is in a bid to ensure that shoppers enjoy convenience, quick delivery and best price throughout the Christmas period. It does not only ends there, but every Jumia shopper will also stand a chance of winning amazing free gifts for themselves,” she said.

Olamide Amosu, Head of Engagement Marketing Jumia Nigeria who also provided more details about the campaign, said: “Christmas is all about giving and sharing. In line with this, there is something to win for shopping on Jumia throughout the period of the Christmas sale campaign. Some of which are free shopping vouchers, return ticket to Accra, tickets to Simi Live in Lagos courtesy of Jumia travel, 100 packs of food courtesy of Jumia food, free airtime courtesy of Jumia one and a lot more via the Jumia app.”

Jumia’s promise is to offer Nigerians everything they need for Christmas on its platform with a 7 days free returns window on all orders placed on Jumia.