The House of Representatives has approved that June 12 be marked as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The approval followed the adoption of a report on a bill seeking to amend the Public Holidays Act 2004.

Considering the report at the plenary on Thursday, the lawmakers approved the amendments to three clauses ‎in the Act, as recommended in the report.

One of the clauses deleted May 29 as Democracy Day and replaced the date with June 12.

