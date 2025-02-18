Johnvents Group And BII Partner To Drive Sustainability And Growth In Nigeria’s Cocoa Sector With $40.5m Investment

Johnvents Group (Johnvents), an agribusiness and manufacturing conglomerate recognized as a leading player in Nigeria’s cocoa processing and export sector, has announced a landmark partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor.

This collaboration will support one of Johnvents Group’s subsidiaries, Premium Cocoa Products, Ile-Oluji, to increase production to its installed capacity of 30,000 metric tons per year.

This strategic collaboration comes at a pivotal time when Nigeria’s agricultural sector is poised to play a more prominent role in the global supply chain for sustainably sourced products. The $40.5 million investment from BII will enable Johnvents Group to optimize production efficiencies as well as strengthen its sustainability and traceability program. This will advance the company’s ambitious goal to achieve 100 percent traceable cocoa, with at least 90 percent certified, by 2027.

Underlining the UK’s commitment to work with Nigeria to strengthen its agricultural sector and drive inclusive growth, Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, said: “The UK is proud to back first-class sustainable investment that is creating jobs and mutually beneficial partnerships across Nigeria. Through this landmark agreement between the UK’s development finance institution, British International Investment, and Johnvents Group, we look forward to further growth of Nigeria’s cocoa industry and increased export markets.”

Benson Adenuga, Coverage Director and Head of Nigeria Office at BII, said: “We are delighted to partner with Johnvents Group to address critical barriers to the growth of Nigeria’s cocoa industry. Not only will this benefit local farmers, but it will also improve Nigeria’s trade balance and global competitiveness through increased exports. The investment underlines BII’s commitment to back ambitious Black-owned and led domestic champions that provide innovative solutions to key bottlenecks in strategic sectors.”

As the world’s fourth-largest cocoa producer, Nigeria holds immense potential, yet the country’s export capacity remains underutilized. This investment will enable Johnvents Group to scale up its processing capabilities, meet growing global demand, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in the international cocoa market.

John Alamu, Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating: “At Johnvents Group, we are dedicated to building a sustainable and globally competitive agribusiness industry in Nigeria. The investment into the Premium Cocoa Products Ile-Oluji facility—one of our cocoa processing subsidiaries—coupled with our partnership with BII represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal. This investment will not only boost our processing capabilities but also empower thousands of farmers and contribute to the overall economic development of Nigeria.”

BII’s partnership with Johnvents reinforces the DFI’s commitment to increase investment in black-owned and led businesses in Africa, who often face challenges in accessing capital compared to other ethnicities in the region.