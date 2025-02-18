FG Accelerates Infrastructure Restoration In North-East

The Federal Government is taking decisive steps to restore infrastructure damaged by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, reaffirms this commitment during a visit to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday.

Ahmadu emphasizes that the government is prioritizing the region’s recovery through targeted interventions. During a three-day inspection of North East Development Commission (NEDC) projects in Maiduguri, he highlights Borno’s significance in the ministry’s development agenda.

He expresses satisfaction with the collaboration between the state and NEDC and assures that efforts will be intensified to complete ongoing projects, launch new initiatives, and engage stakeholders to make Borno a model for regional recovery.

“Our visit today reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to accelerating development, restoring livelihoods, and strengthening peace-building efforts,” Ahmadu states.

Key Infrastructure and Humanitarian Interventions

Ahmadu outlines major initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, aimed at rebuilding communities and improving living conditions.

Governor Zulum, represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur, commends the Federal Government’s creation of a ministry dedicated to regional development. He reiterates the state’s commitment to collaborating on humanitarian and infrastructural interventions.

“Boko Haram’s insurgency leads to widespread destruction of lives and property, but with NEDC’s interventions, displaced communities are returning home, and recovery efforts are gaining momentum,” Kadafur notes.

Support for Education and Healthcare

At the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammed Mele lauds the government for establishing a Centre for Studying Violent Extremism through NEDC. He emphasizes the center’s importance in counterterrorism research and peace-building initiatives.

Mele also appeals for assistance in furnishing an educational facility built by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). In response, Ahmadu instructs NEDC’s Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, to provide the necessary support.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Chief Medical Director Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo details the impact of the September 2024 floods, which cause over N13 billion in damages. He urges the government to assist in replacing critical medical equipment to ensure the hospital continues serving the region’s growing healthcare needs.

Ahmadu assures that both NEDC and TETFUND, as Federal Government agencies, will work together to provide the necessary interventions for the hospital and other essential institutions in the region.