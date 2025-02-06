JAMB 2025 UTME And Direct Entry (DE) Registration Requirements

JAMB has outlined the essential requirements candidates must meet before they can register for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

General Requirements for UTME Registration

National Identification Number (NIN): Every candidate must have a valid NIN, as JAMB will not process registrations without it. JAMB Profile Code: Generate your unique profile code by sending an SMS with “NIN [space] your 11-digit NIN” to 55019 or 66019. JAMB ePIN: Use your profile code to purchase your ePIN from banks, online platforms, or USSD services. O’Level Results: Candidates must have at least five credit passes, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE). Awaiting Results: Candidates who do not have their results yet can apply but must upload them before admission processing begins.

Direct Entry (DE) Requirements

Candidates applying for Direct Entry (DE) must have one of the following qualifications:

National Diploma (ND)

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) Certificate

Any equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Additionally, Direct Entry applicants must provide their academic transcripts and other supporting documents to validate their eligibility.

JAMB Registration Fees for 2025

UTME Registration (without Mock Exam): ₦7,200

₦7,200 UTME Registration (with Mock Exam): ₦8,200

₦8,200 Direct Entry (DE) Registration: ₦5,700

All registrations must be done at JAMB-accredited CBT centres to avoid issues or fraudulent activities.

to avoid issues or fraudulent activities. Candidates must read “The Lekki Headmaster” by Kabir Garba, the official JAMB 2025 novel for the Use of English exam.

the official JAMB 2025 novel for the Use of English exam. Reprinting of examination slips begins on April 18, 2025 , to confirm your exam date, time, and venue.

, to confirm your exam date, time, and venue. Mock UTME is scheduled for April 5, 2025, while the main UTME will be held from April 25 to May 5, 2025.

Final Advice

To avoid any issues, register early, double-check all details, and stay updated with JAMB announcements on their official website. Good luck with your registration and exams!