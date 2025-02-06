inDrive Introduces “Light Cashless” Bank Transfer Feature In Nigeria, Enhancing Safety And Convenience For Riders And Drivers

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, has introduced “Light Cashless,” an innovative new payment feature in Nigeria designed to enhance safety and convenience for both riders and drivers.

This solution allows drivers to display their preferred bank details within the app, enabling passengers to copy and paste the information for seamless direct bank transfers—eliminating the need for a traditional payment gateway integration.

By launching “Light Cashless,” inDrive becomes the first ride-hailing platform in Nigeria to adopt this model, reinforcing bank transfers as one of the most trusted and widely accepted payment methods in the country. This feature is now available via the latest inDrive app update and is being rolled out in seven key cities.

This launch brings multiple benefits, including enhanced security by reducing the risks associated with carrying physical cash, greater convenience as passengers can complete payments with just a few taps, and increased financial flexibility for drivers who receive payments directly into their bank accounts without delays or transaction fees. Additionally, direct bank transfers ensure increased payment transparency, allowing both passengers and drivers to track transactions easily within their banking apps, reducing disputes and ensuring clear financial records.

The introduction of “Light Cashless” aligns with inDrive’s mission to challenge injustice and create a fairer, more flexible ride-hailing ecosystem. The platform remains committed to user-driven innovation, continuously empowering both drivers and passengers with greater control over their ride-hailing experience.

“This new feature is a game-changer for the Nigerian market, where bank transfers are already a trusted and widely used form of payment,” said Timothy, Country Representative at inDrive in Nigeria. “By eliminating the reliance on cash while avoiding the complexities of integrated payment gateways, we are providing a simple yet effective solution that enhances safety, convenience, and financial efficiency for all users.”

The “Light Cashless” feature is now live in seven major Nigerian cities and will continue expanding across the country. Users are encouraged to update their inDrive app to access this new functionality.