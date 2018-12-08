JAC Automobile Sets up Heavy Trucks Assembly Plant in Lagos

A new plant for the assembling of medium and heavy JAC Trucks has been built and ready for use on the premises of Lanre Shittu Motors at the Coker Express axis of the Oshodi-Mile 2 stretch of the road.

The compact but highly automated assembly plant was thrown open, recently, for auto journalists to see by the Group Executive Director of Lanre Shittu Motors Nigeria Limited, Mr. Taiwo Shittu, who was accompanied by Dekun Shaun Yu, Sales Manager, Medium and Heavy Trucks Department of JAC International Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd, China.

Shittu described the facility as the “most standard assembly plant for trucks in Nigeria,” adding that it was equipped by a reputable company in German. The technicians in the plant, who are mainly Nigerians, do all the assembling in the presence of JAC Engineers, whose presence is to ensure that standards are met.

Shittu said they do not compromise on standards and that they are able to do this because of the insistence of JAC on quality, which gives them support, adding that they also draw on their experience of over 38 years in the truck business.

He said the company trains technicians, who either work for them or for those companies that buy their trucks. “We help to determine what these companies pay the technicians because we know their worth.”

The company is working on another plant at Makun on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway where it would assemble cars, pickups, and local components like batteries, tyres, among others.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the company has built a facility for sales, service and spares, he said.

The JAC trucks being assembled at the plant are built to suit the Nigerian condition, through their market research, according to Dekun Shaun Yu, Sales Manager, Medium and Heavy Trucks Department of JAC International.