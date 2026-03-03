Israel `deploys additional tactical troops into Southern Lebanon

KEY POINTS

Israel has moved additional ground troops into southern Lebanon in what officials describe as a “limited tactical move” to prevent Hezbollah attacks.

The newly occupied positions are situated to overlook Israeli towns to prevent cross-border infiltrations and the shelling of residential areas.

Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani emphasized that the move is not a ground offensive or maneuver but a preventative measure against potential escalation.

The deployment follows the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Saturday and subsequent retaliatory rocket fire from Hezbollah.

MAIN STORY

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have expanded their presence in southern Lebanon, taking up new positions near the border to neutralize threats from the Iran-backed militia, Hezbollah. Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani stated on Tuesday that the move is a tactical measure designed to deny Hezbollah the opportunity to launch shells or attempt infiltrations into Israeli border communities. While Shoshani declined to provide specific troop numbers, he clarified that this action does not constitute a full-scale ground offensive or maneuver.

The authorization for the deployment came jointly from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. According to Katz, the military was directed to secure strategic positions to protect border towns. This latest development adds to the five existing posts Israeli forces previously occupied in the region. The military believes these specific locations are critical because they overlook civilian residential areas that have been vulnerable to Hezbollah’s operations.

This tactical shift occurs against a backdrop of severe regional escalation. Following the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Saturday, Tehran responded by targeting U.S. bases in the Gulf with missiles. In Lebanon, Hezbollah opened another front by firing multiple rockets into Israel, prompting the IDF to conduct retaliatory airstrikes on targets in Beirut and across the country.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I want to emphasise that this is not a manoeuvre, a ground offensive or anything similar. It is a tactical measure to prevent attacks by Hezbollah,” stated Nadav Shoshani , Israeli military spokesman.

, Israeli military spokesman. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and I have authorised the Israel Defence Forces to take up and secure additional strategic positions in Lebanon.”

confirmed: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and I have authorised the Israel Defence Forces to take up and secure additional strategic positions in Lebanon.” Regarding the intent: “We are deploying troops there, to ensure they have no opportunity to [shell residential areas or attempt cross-border infiltrations].”

WHAT’S NEXT

The IDF will maintain these new positions to assess whether Hezbollah attempts to intensify its operations in response to the increased ground presence.

Israeli air operations over the Lebanese capital and southern strongholds are expected to continue as part of the broader effort to degrade Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

International observers are watching for the Lebanese government’s reaction to this expansion of Israeli ground positions on its sovereign territory.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Israel has increased its ground footprint in southern Lebanon to create a defensive buffer. By securing high-ground positions that overlook its own towns, the IDF aims to pre-emptively block Hezbollah from launching a major ground or rocket assault following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.