China urges Halt to Military operations after Iran retaliation

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 2, 2026

Key Points

China calls for immediate cessation of military operations following Iran’s missile retaliation

Beijing says U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran lacked UN Security Council authorisation

Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers back diplomacy as sole path to regional stability

Main Story

China has called on all parties involved in the escalating Middle East conflict to immediately halt military operations and prevent further regional spillover, following Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes on U.S. military installations across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing was “deeply concerned” about the widening implications of the confrontation, which intensified after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran over the weekend.

Iran’s retaliation came after U.S.–Israeli military action that Tehran said resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.

Mao stated that the U.S. and Israeli strikes were conducted without authorisation from the United Nations Security Council, describing the action as a violation of international law.

“China expresses deep concern over the spillover effects of the conflict affecting neighboring countries,” Mao Ning, Spokesperson, Chinese Foreign Ministry, said.

She added that China believes the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all Gulf nations must be fully respected.

China also welcomed the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of GCC foreign ministers, which emphasised dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means of resolving the crisis and safeguarding regional security.

“Given the complex and sensitive regional situation right now, China supports regional countries to proceed from the perspective of good-neighborliness and friendship, bolster communication and coordination, and collectively strive for peace and stability in the region,” Mao said.

What’s Being Said

Iran has maintained that its missile and drone operations were a defensive response to what it described as unlawful aggression. U.S. officials have defended the strikes as necessary for national and allied security interests, though no formal UN mandate was obtained prior to the operation.

GCC foreign ministers, in their emergency session, stressed the need for de-escalation and warned that continued hostilities risk destabilising energy markets and regional trade routes.

What’s Next