Iron Man Comes to Life in London

No, this isn’t a scene from a super hero book movie — this is Britain’s real life “Iron Man” in action. Browning has an created a state-of-the-art flying suit that rivals anything you’ve seen on the silver screen.

Want to get a piece of the action? Browning’s jet suit is now officially on sale — for no less than £340,000 (roughly $442,396).

Incredible invention

This incredible invention was built by Browning using 3D printed parts, specialist electronics and five jet engines. Once you’ve strapped it on and mastered the basics, you can soar at speeds of 32 miles per hour and ascend to altitudes of 12,000 feet.

“I get asked the question, why?” Browning, a 39-year-old former oil trader in the City of London, tells CNN Travel.

“Well, I suppose fundamentally it’s I like a challenge.”

The inventor was inspired by his time with the Royal Marines — he worked for some years as a reserve.

“[In] that environment you get to learn quite quickly that you can push yourself to quite some degree,” says Browning. “And what would happen if you added some flight horse power to that machine, that can learn to adapt and coordinate in such an elegant way?”

Browning is the son of a maverick inventor and aeronautical engineer. His paternal grandfather was an airline pilot and wartime fighter pilot. His maternal grandfather ran a British helicopter manufacturer.

So you could say the quest for flight runs in the blood.

“I guess the fact that my entire family came from industry does suggest that I’ve benefited from this sort of genetic behavioral inheritance,” muses Browning.

Still, there’s no precedent for creating a flying suit. Browning explains that the project was initially just for fun.

“This journey started, really, as an exercise in proving that it was possible to do something formerly only seen in the realms of super hero, comic book films,” he says.

“But now we’ve gone and done it, it’s surprising us and seemingly large audiences around the world with just how capable this is.”

Real life superhero

Browning started inventing the suit during evenings and weekends, before it became his day job. Courtesy Gravity

Browning began experimenting with creating a jet-powered flying suit, keeping it on the down low at first, to avoid raising expectations.

“I started developing this idea of a novel form of human flight,” he says. “And I honestly just did it alongside my day job in evenings and weekends.”

As the concept developed, he decided to take the leap from side project to main focus.

“I think you only live life once and I didn’t want to have the regret of not pursuing this,” he says.