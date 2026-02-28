BREAKING: Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage Following US-Israeli Strikes

KEY POINTS

Confirmation of Attack: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that multiple missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. This follows earlier joint “preemptive” strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iranian targets.

Nationwide Alerts: Air raid sirens have been activated across Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Home Front Command has issued an “extremely serious” threat alert directly to mobile devices.

Intercepts and Impacts: Explosions have been reported in northern Israel and the Haifa area as defense systems, including the Iron Dome, work to intercept incoming threats.

Casualties: Magen David Adom (MDA) has reported treating several individuals for injuries sustained while rushing to shelters and for acute anxiety; no direct impact casualties have been confirmed yet.

MAIN STORY

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially confirmed that a “barrage of missiles” has been launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. The retaliatory strike began approximately two hours after the United States and Israel initiated “major combat operations” across several Iranian cities. At approximately 8:15 AM local time, air raid sirens began sounding across central and northern Israel, prompting a nationwide rush to bomb shelters.

The IDF issued an immediate statement via social media and official channels, identifying the incoming threats and activating the Home Front Command’s “Essential Activity” protocols. Residents have been instructed to remain in protected spaces until further notice. Reports from Reuters and local media indicate that explosions have rocked the Haifa area, though it remains unclear if these were the result of successful interceptions or direct impacts

The escalation follows a series of explosions in Tehran, where the U.S. and Israel targeted missile production sites and intelligence headquarters. In a video address, President Donald Trump warned of “massive and ongoing” operations to dismantle Iran’s strategic capabilities. Iranian officials, in turn, declared that there are now “no red lines” in their response to the “Zionist-American aggression.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the IDF stated in a nationwide alert.

stated in a nationwide alert. The Guardian reported: “Sirens were sounded in Israel as the IDF said Iran had fired a ‘barrage of missiles’ in retaliation.”

reported: “Sirens were sounded in Israel as the IDF said Iran had fired a ‘barrage of missiles’ in retaliation.” The Jerusalem Post noted: “A missile impacted in northern Israel… with no injuries being reported… Other MDA teams were dispatched earlier to treat several individuals who were injured on their way to protected areas.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Shelter Protocols: Civilians are required to remain in reinforced rooms or bomb shelters until the IDF gives the “all-clear” signal.

Civilians are required to remain in reinforced rooms or bomb shelters until the IDF gives the “all-clear” signal. Regional Proxy Activity: Military analysts are watching for secondary attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yemen, which often coordinate with Tehran.

Military analysts are watching for secondary attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yemen, which often coordinate with Tehran. Damage Assessment: Once the barrage subsides, the Home Front Command will begin assessing structural damage and verifying casualty numbers across affected zones.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the conflict has transitioned into a direct state-on-state missile exchange. With sirens blaring across Israel and defense systems actively engaging Iranian projectiles, the region is now in the midst of the high-intensity military confrontation that world leaders have feared for months