15 Dead as Bolivian Military Plane Crashes in El Alto

KEY POINTS

A Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane crashed near the capital on Friday, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 30.

The aircraft skidded off the runway at El Alto International Airport at 6:20 PM local time, plowing into a busy road and striking a dozen vehicles.

The plane was transporting newly printed banknotes; the crash led to chaotic scenes as residents attempted to collect cash scattered across the debris field.

MAIN STORY

A military cargo plane carrying new Bolivian banknotes crashed on Friday evening after skidding off a runway at El Alto International Airport. The Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules, which had departed from Santa Cruz, veered off course during its landing, striking multiple vehicles on a crowded avenue before coming to rest in a nearby field.

Authorities have confirmed at least 15 fatalities, though emergency crews are still determining if the victims were on board the aircraft or motorists on the highway. Firefighters successfully extinguished flames caused by the impact, but the scene remained volatile as the plane’s cargo—newly printed currency—was scattered across the roadway.

The aftermath was marked by chaos as local residents rushed to collect the scattered banknotes. Police in riot gear were deployed to disperse the crowds, eventually using water hoses to push people away from the debris area so investigators could secure the site. The state air navigation authority, NAABOL, and the Defense Ministry are currently investigating whether the crash was caused by a mechanical failure or environmental factors during the landing phase.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Emergency crews were still determining whether the fatalities occurred on board the aircraft or among motorists on the highway,” stated Fire Chief Pavel Tovar .

. The National Air Navigation and Airports (NAABOL) reported: “The aircraft had flown from Santa Cruz… officials continued to investigate whether the crash occurred during landing or takeoff.”

reported: “The aircraft had flown from Santa Cruz… officials continued to investigate whether the crash occurred during landing or takeoff.” Witnesses described “chaotic scenes” as residents rushed the debris for cash while police attempted to secure the scene.

WHAT’S NEXT

Authorities are working to identify the 15 deceased and provide specialized medical care for the 30+ injured individuals.

Aviation experts will examine the flight data recorders and the C-130’s maintenance logs to determine why the plane failed to stop on the runway.

Increased police presence is expected around the crash site to recover the remaining military cargo and prevent further looting.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that a routine military transport mission ended in tragedy, claiming 15 lives and causing massive civil disruption in El Alto. Beyond the immediate loss of life, the incident has raised urgent questions regarding the safety of flight operations at high-altitude airports like El Alto during peak traffic hours.