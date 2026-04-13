Romantic Nollywood drama ‘A Spark in the Dark’ hits cinemas April 24

Keypoints

The romantic Nollywood movie “A Spark in the Dark” is scheduled for nationwide cinema release on April 24, 2026 .

is scheduled for nationwide cinema release on . Produced by ace filmmaker Dolly Nwaduba , the film explores themes of loss, resilience, and the fragile nature of interpersonal relationships.

, the film explores themes of loss, resilience, and the fragile nature of interpersonal relationships. The plot follows Kate , a woman whose perfect life—including her career, engagement, and friendships—is suddenly unraveled by a devastating tragedy.

, a woman whose perfect life—including her career, engagement, and friendships—is suddenly unraveled by a devastating tragedy. The star-studded cast features prominent actors including Venita Akpofure, Daniel Etim Effiong, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Gideon Okeke.

Main Story

In an announcement made via her verified Instagram page, filmmaker Dolly Nwaduba stated that her latest production, “A Spark in the Dark,” is ready for the big screen.

The movie, which blends emotional depth with relatable social themes, poses a poignant question to its audience: “What would you do if everything you built disappeared overnight?”

The story centers on Kate, a character who seemingly possesses a fulfilling life and a deep romantic connection, only to have her dreams shattered shortly after her engagement.

Directed by Akay Mason, the film delves into the complexities of human dynamics and the difficult choice between fighting for a lost past or embracing a new future.

The production features a diverse lineup of Nollywood talent, including Eso Dike, Somto Eze, and Tope Olowoniyan. Industry observers have noted that the film’s captivating storyline makes it a highly anticipated watch for fans of the genre who enjoy character-driven dramas.

The Issues

The primary challenge for romantic dramas in the current Nollywood landscape is breaking through the dominance of high-budget comedies and epics that typically command the largest cinema audiences. Producers must solve the problem of audience retention by ensuring the “emotional depth” promised in the trailer translates into a satisfying cinematic experience. Furthermore, while the film features a “star-studded” cast, the success of the project will depend on how well it navigates the shifting consumer preferences of a younger Nigerian demographic that increasingly seeks unscripted agility and vocal authority in storytelling. To achieve commercial success, the marketing strategy must now bridge the gap between social media hype and actual ticket sales across diverse regional markets.

What’s Being Said

“Would you fight for it or would you learn to want something different?” asked producer Dolly Nwaduba in her promotional teaser.

in her promotional teaser. Nollywood critics have noted that the pairing of Daniel Etim Effiong and Venita Akpofure is expected to deliver strong on-screen chemistry.

have noted that the pairing of Daniel Etim Effiong and Venita Akpofure is expected to deliver strong on-screen chemistry. Akay Mason , the director, is known for his ability to blend cinematic aesthetics with deep emotional narratives, raising expectations for the film’s visual quality.

, the director, is known for his ability to blend cinematic aesthetics with deep emotional narratives, raising expectations for the film’s visual quality. Cinema operators in Lagos and Abuja have anticipated a strong opening weekend, given the film’s relatable themes of friendship and love.

What’s Next

The official premiere of “A Spark in the Dark” is expected to take place in Lagos prior to the nationwide release on April 24.

of “A Spark in the Dark” is expected to take place in Lagos prior to the nationwide release on April 24. The cast and crew are anticipated to embark on a nationwide media tour to engage with fans and promote the film’s central themes.

to engage with fans and promote the film’s central themes. Early reviews from private screenings are likely to surface this week, providing a first look at the film’s critical reception.

are likely to surface this week, providing a first look at the film’s critical reception. Production house Dolly Nwaduba Productions may explore international streaming deals following the theatrical window to reach the global Nigerian diaspora.

Bottom Line

“A Spark in the Dark” appears poised to capture the hearts of Nollywood enthusiasts looking for a mature exploration of love and tragedy. With a seasoned director and a high-profile cast, the film’s success will be a litmus test for the viability of serious romantic dramas in the 2026 cinema season.