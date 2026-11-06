IPAC faults court ruling nullifying David Mark-led ADC leadership

KEY POINTS

IPAC has described the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led ADC leadership as shocking.

The council raised concerns about the timing, saying political parties had already begun campaigning ahead of the 2027 elections.

It expressed hope that the Court of Appeal would overturn the ruling.

IPAC called for a speedy resolution of the party’s leadership disputes to end the uncertainty.

MAIN STORY

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has criticised the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the decision as shocking and raising concerns about its timing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

IPAC’s National Publicity Secretary, Martins Egbeola, expressed the council’s position on Friday in Abuja, saying the ruling came at a time when political parties had begun campaigning and presenting their policy proposals to Nigerians.

Reports show that the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, had on Thursday nullified the leadership of the ADC under Senator David Mark and invalidated decisions taken by the party during his tenure.

Egbeola said the judgment could create uncertainty for the party and affect its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as his supporters.

“This judgment is quite shocking, particularly given that political parties are already in campaign mode, with presidential candidates across the country engaging Nigerians and presenting their manifestos and policy alternatives, ahead of the general elections,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The ruling has raised concerns about the ADC’s leadership and the decisions taken by its leadership under Mark, particularly as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

IPAC said the timing was troubling because political parties were already engaging voters, making the uncertainty surrounding the ADC a potential distraction during the election build-up.

Although the council expressed concern over the judgment, Egbeola said it was hopeful that the Court of Appeal would overturn the decision.

“We are, however, hopeful that the judgment will be overturned by the Court of Appeal, considering the far-reaching implications it could have for ADC, its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his supporters and the broader democratic process if allowed to stand,” he said.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Egbeola called for a quick and conclusive resolution of the legal disputes and leadership disagreements within the ADC.

“The persistent legal battles and leadership disputes within ADC must be brought to a speedy and definitive resolution,” he stated.

He added that political parties should not be left facing prolonged uncertainty and distractions close to a general election.

“No political party should be subjected to such prolonged uncertainty and needless distractions, especially with less than three months to the general elections,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The ADC’s leadership dispute now faces the prospect of further legal proceedings as the party and its stakeholders seek to resolve the uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

IPAC urged a speedy and definitive resolution, while expressing confidence that the Court of Appeal would review the judgment.

BOTTOM LINE

The court ruling has added another layer of uncertainty to the ADC’s preparations for the 2027 elections. IPAC says a prompt resolution is necessary to clarify the party’s leadership and allow it to focus on its political activities.