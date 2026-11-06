Cavista, Babcock partner to equip students with practical AI skills

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Cavista Technologies and Babcock University have signed an MoU to prepare students for technology careers.

The partnership will provide 300- and 400-level students with practical AI training and industry exposure.

Students will benefit from mentorship, professional networks and hands-on learning opportunities.

The initiative will also help Cavista identify and develop prospective technology professionals.

MAIN STORY

Cavista Technologies has partnered with Babcock University to equip students with practical artificial intelligence skills and industry experience as demand for technology professionals continues to grow.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Babcock University’s campus in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, will provide 300- and 400-level students with opportunities to learn about real-world AI applications and engage with technology professionals.

Under the arrangement, both institutions will develop a structured mini-curriculum designed to connect classroom learning with practical industry requirements.

The programme will also expose students to emerging technologies and their applications in addressing challenges across different sectors, while providing access to mentorship and professional networks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice President and General Manager of Cavista Technologies, Oye Morakinyo, said the partnership was designed to address the gap between academic training and the skills required by employers.

She said students would gain practical experience by working with the company’s engineers and professionals with technical and business expertise.

Morakinyo added that the initiative would support Cavista’s long-term talent development strategy by creating opportunities to identify, train and nurture prospective technology professionals.

She noted that the company was interested in attracting and retaining talented individuals, describing the university partnership as a means of developing future technology leaders.

President and Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, said the agreement would strengthen the institution’s relationship with the technology industry and improve students’ preparedness for the changing employment landscape.

He said the partnership would create opportunities to enrich learning, advance research and expose students to developments in the technology sector.

Both institutions expressed confidence that the collaboration would contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy by developing graduates with practical technology skills and a better understanding of industry expectations.

The agreement was concluded with the signing and exchange of the memorandum by representatives of both organisations.

THE ISSUES

The partnership addresses the challenge of aligning university education with the practical skills required in the technology labour market.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly relevant across industries, employers require graduates who can apply their knowledge to real business and operational challenges.

The collaboration also highlights the growing role of partnerships between universities and technology companies in providing students with practical experience before graduation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today’s Memorandum of Understanding represents more than a signed document. It represents a shared commitment to bridging the gap between theory and practice, and between potential and opportunity,” Oye Morakinyo, Vice President and General Manager of Cavista Technologies, said.

“This partnership comes at an opportune moment, enabling us to connect more closely with a global technology leader and create pathways that will enrich learning, advance research, and better equip our students for the future of work,” Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, President and Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The two institutions are expected to implement the jointly developed mini-curriculum, providing participating students with practical AI training, industry mentorship and exposure to real-world technology applications.

BOTTOM LINE

The Cavista-Babcock partnership seeks to strengthen the connection between university education and industry requirements by giving students practical AI experience and access to professionals before entering the technology workforce.