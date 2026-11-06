Abuja to host international conference on AfCFTA, African economic integration

KEY POINTS

ICRITR will hold its 2026 international conference on AfCFTA in Abuja on November 9 and 10.

The event will examine how African countries can use continental trade integration to strengthen their economic influence and drive structural transformation.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former President Goodluck Jonathan are among the personalities expected to attend.

The conference will bring together policymakers, academics, trade experts and other stakeholders.

MAIN STORY

The International Centre for Regional Integration and Trade Research (ICRITR) will host a two-day international conference on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Abuja on November 9 and 10, bringing together policymakers and trade experts to discuss Africa’s economic integration.

The centre announced the forthcoming event in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The conference, themed “AfCFTA and the Geoeconomics of African States: Integration, Power, and Structural Transformation”, will take place at the ECOWAS Parliament Building, Area 10, Abuja, from 9:00 a.m.

According to the organisers, the event will examine the future of Africa’s economic integration and the continent’s position in the global economic landscape.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former President Goodluck Jonathan are among the prominent personalities expected to attend, alongside other speakers and invited guests.

THE ISSUES

The conference comes as African countries continue to explore how continental trade integration can expand economic opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation and improve the continent’s influence in global trade.

The organisers said the discussions would provide a platform for policymakers, academics, trade specialists and other stakeholders to examine the relationship between economic integration and the ability of African states to shape their economic future.

WHAT’S NEXT

ICRITR described the conference as an opportunity for dialogue, policy engagement and strategic collaboration.

It invited stakeholders, institutions, researchers and members of the public to participate in the discussions scheduled for November 9 and 10.

BOTTOM LINE

The Abuja conference will provide a platform for discussions on how AfCFTA can support Africa’s economic integration and strengthen the continent’s position in the global economy.