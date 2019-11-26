Investors See Gains as Nigerian Stock Exchange Resumes Week with 0.16 percent Appreciation

Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange have begun their week with a positive vibe as the equities market appreciated by 0.16 percent, translating to 22 billion Naira gain, where the Market Capitalisation rose from 13,027 trillion Naira to close at 13, 049 trillion Naira on Monday.

The All Share Index also appreciated from 26, 991.42 basis points to close at 27,035.78 basis points on Monday, gaining 44.36 basis points.

Investors traded 230.6 million units of shares valued at 3.207 billion Naira in 4,254.00 deals, where 20 stocks appreciated in price while 16 stocks depreciated.

On Sectoral performances, two sectors appreciated while three sectors declined with the Banking Index falling 1.18 basis points from 363.61 basis points on Friday to 362.43 basis points on Monday.

The industrial Index declined by 5.31 basis points to close on Monday at 1,073.69 basis points from 1,079.00 on Friday.

The oil and gas Index fell by 0.28 basis points, closing at 235.71 basis points from 235.99 basis points.

The consumer goods index and the Insurance index both appreciated by 14.14 and 0.47 basis points respectively.

LAW UNION AND ROCK INS. PLC, JAIZ BANK PLC, and PRESCO PLC were the top three gainers of the day, leading by 10.00 percent, 9.52 percent and 9.39 percent respectively.

While OKOMU OIL PALM PLC, CUTIX PLC and FBN HOLDINGS PLC led the losers’ chart by -9.73, -9.52 and -7.33 respectively.

Source: VON