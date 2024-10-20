InterswitchSPAK 6.0 Set to Air: Nigeria’s Future Scientists Compete For N30 Million Prize Pool

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is set to begin airing the highly anticipated sixth edition of InterswitchSPAK, the company’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and national science competition.

The show, which celebrates Nigeria’s brightest young scientific minds, will premiere on Sunday, 20 October 2024. This year’s edition reinforces Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to advancing educational excellence and empowering Africa’s youth through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The competition will spotlight 81 top-performing students, meticulously selected from a pool of over 16,000 registered students across Nigeria, competing for a range of prestigious prizes. Each suspense-filled episode will showcase a group of brilliant young minds vying for the grand prize, with viewers eagerly watching the twists and turns as the competition unfolds.

The show will air every Sunday at 5:30pm on AIT network and on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 at 6:00pm with repeat broadcasts every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m on the same channel. Each episode promises to offer thrilling moments and educational insights, highlighting the remarkable talent and drive of Nigeria’s future scientists and innovators.

Speaking about the competition, Cherry Eromosele, EVP, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, said that the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition is a critical pillar of Interswitch’s broader vision of empowering Africa’s youth by nurturing their talent and passion for STEM subjects.

She said, “Through this initiative, we are contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce capable of addressing Africa’s challenges through innovation and technology. We are incredibly proud to continue our mission of promoting educational excellence through InterswitchSPAK by providing a platform for these exceptional young minds to showcase their skills and passion for STEM. We will continue to inspire the next generation of scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians who will help drive Africa’s progress.”

This year’s edition of InterswitchSPAK comes with a remarkable prize pool of N30 million, which will be distributed among the top three winners and other outstanding participants. The winner will receive a N15 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, along with a laptop and monthly stipends. The runner-up will earn N10 million, spread over three years, as well as a laptop, and the third-place contestant will take home N5 million for one year.

In addition to these top three prizes, there will be varying cash rewards for participants who finish in 4th to 9th positions. Furthermore, the top 18 semi-finalists will receive cash rewards, recognizing their grit, passion, and outstanding participation in the competition.

Interswitch also recognizes the crucial role that educators play in shaping the next generation of innovators. This year, 27 teachers, who played an instrumental role in preparing their students for the competition, will be awarded cash prizes in recognition of their efforts to build a solid foundation for the future of STEM in Nigeria.

As part of its commitment to promoting educational advancement, Interswitch has also awarded free JAMB e-PINS to the top 200 preliminary qualifiers of this year’s competition. This initiative is aimed at encouraging these exceptional students to pursue higher education and continue their journey in STEM.

InterswitchSPAK 6.0 promises to deliver an exhilarating educational experience for viewers across Nigeria and beyond. Catch the premiere on Sunday, October 20, 2024, and follow the competition every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154, and on the AIT network at 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss the repeat broadcasts every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on the same DSTV channel.