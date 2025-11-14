Amazon Launches Bazaar App In Nigeria, Expanding Low-Price Shopping Experience

Amazon announced the launch of its new Amazon Bazaar app in Nigeria, bringing customers a dedicated shopping experience with hundreds of thousands of affordable products across fashion, home, and lifestyle categories.

Building on the success of Amazon Haul in countries such as the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Australia, and Amazon Bazaar in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, this expansion introduces the low-price shopping experience to more destinations worldwide.

The Amazon Bazaar app is now available in 15 new countries, including Nigeria, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

Most items on the app cost under ₦15,000, with some starting as low as ₦3,000. New customers get 50% off their first order, and orders above ₦30,000 qualify for free delivery, while smaller purchases attract a standard fee. Deliveries typically arrive within two weeks, supported by Amazon’s 24/7 multilingual customer service.

Customers can shop confidently using their existing Amazon credentials and enjoy features such as reviews, star ratings, and Amazon’s trusted compliance standards. The app also supports payments in naira (₦) and accepts Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Amazon Bazaar blends value-focused shopping with interactive entertainment, including social lucky draws and promotions. The app is available for download now on iOS and Android app stores in Nigeria.