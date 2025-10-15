Interswitch TechConnect 5.0 Makes Abuja Stop, Strengthening Nationwide Drive For Innovation, Growth

Interswitch TechConnect 5.0 train successfully made its latest stop in Abuja, following an impactful kickoff in Enugu, as the series continues to advance conversations around innovation, collaboration, and compliance across Nigeria’s digital payments landscape.

Organised by Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, the event convened financial institutions, regulators, fintech innovators, and ecosystem players to explore emerging opportunities within the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

Held at The Wells Carlton, Asokoro, and themed “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance,” the Abuja edition featured thought-provoking discussions on how technology and regulation are jointly shaping the future of financial services in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reaffirmed Interswitch’s commitment to enabling an ecosystem that empowers businesses and drives economic inclusion through technology.

“At Interswitch, we believe that collaboration and compliance are not opposing forces but essential catalysts for growth,” Lawal said. “Through platforms like TechConnect, we continue to engage stakeholders across regions to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and collectively unlock new possibilities for Nigeria’s digital economy. The energy and turnout in Abuja reaffirm that the future of financial innovation in Africa is not just promising, it’s already taking shape.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Eddy Bassey Orok, Executive Secretary, National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB), emphasised the need to harmonise innovation with compliance to build a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem capable of driving sustainable growth.

“Innovation and regulation are not opposing forces; they are twin engines driving Nigeria’s financial evolution. No single player can transform Africa’s digital future alone. True progress comes when innovation, regulation, and partnership move in harmony, creating a financial ecosystem that is resilient, inclusive, and built on trust,” he said.

The day’s conversations also featured a dynamic panel session themed “Policy, Innovation, and Partnerships: Aligning for Scalable Growth,” moderated by Obiora Ezika, Business Development Manager at Interswitch. The session brought together industry leaders including Tunji Ashiru, Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs, Interswitch; Adedeji Owonibi, Founder, Convexity Technologies; Tayo Odukoya, Managing Director/CEO, Paysure Technologies; Sula Bello, Founder, ThriveAgric; and Tina Olaore, Head, Digital Banking, Interswitch. Together, they explored how public-private partnerships, forward-thinking regulation, and innovative solutions can drive scalable growth within Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, while deepening financial inclusion and fostering trust across stakeholders.

A compelling fireside chat on “The Role of Innovation and Regulation in Shaping the Future Payment Ecosystem” further underscored the importance of synergy between policymakers and innovators in scaling Nigeria’s digital economy and extending financial access to underserved segments.

Attendees were also treated to product demo showcases where Interswitch unveiled some of its latest payment and digital solutions designed to enhance efficiency, security, and user experience across multiple sectors. The event concluded with an awards presentation recognising outstanding partners and key contributors within the ecosystem.

The Abuja engagement marks the second leg of the TechConnect 5.0 tour, with a highly anticipated grand finale set for November 11, 2025, in Lagos, at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island. As Interswitch continues its nationwide engagement, the series remains a testament to the company’s mission to drive sustainable growth through technology-driven innovation and collaboration.