Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Professor Joash Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally requested the Senate’s approval for the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was conveyed in an official letter addressed to the Senate and read aloud by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday’s plenary session. The letter also contained several other presidential communications seeking legislative confirmation for various appointments.

President Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Amupitan follows constitutional provisions outlined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates Senate confirmation for appointments to key federal institutions.

According to reports from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Senate has subsequently referred the President’s request to the Committee of the Whole for legislative consideration and screening.

Further updates regarding the Senate’s deliberations and the confirmation process are expected in the coming days.