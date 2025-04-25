Interswitch Group Bolsters Talent Ecosystem In Africa, Hosts Fourth Edition Of Career Fair.

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reinforced its commitment to harnessing a robust talent pool by empowering the Nigerian workforce to pursue personal and professional success. The company affirmed this as it announced the Interswitch Career Fair 4.0 set to hold at the Landmark Event Centre, in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The highly anticipated Career Fair event, tagged “The Talent Paradox: Enabling the Talent Ecosystem in Africa” aims tospotlight the various resources and insights available to skilled, career-driven individuals and young professionals to strategically align them for the workplace of today and the future.

Going into the fourth edition, the event will host experts from Interswitch Group including Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer and Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Officer, alongside other industry experts including Lanre Basamta, Co-Founder, Optimus AI Labs; Isioma Utomi, CEO, Catalyst Experience Solutions; Adora Ikwuemesi, CEO, Kendor Consulting; Olushola Olaleye, Business Consultant and Gloria Babarinde who will draw from their prolific experiences and expertise to unravel the theme in a panel session.

The event will also feature other engaging segments such as keynote and thought leadership sessions bordering trends and masterclasses on upskilling and thriving in the workplace amongst other pertinent discussions.

Attendees can also look forward to the job fair where potential candidates can have face-to-face interactions with the expansive pool of hiring experts on ground. The Fair also presents an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals as well as a resourceful platform for the active exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director at Interswitch, underscored the essence of the Interswitch Career Fair 4.0 event, highlighting that the programme is a pathway to recognize and equip emerging talents and raise transformative leaders that consistently innovate to solve Nigeria’s biggest challenges and impact the African labour market overall.

According to Elegbe, “The Interswitch Career Fair reflects our deep-rooted commitment to nurturing African talent. This platform was conceptualized to cast the spotlight on individuals ready to lead, manage effectively, and create meaningful impact wherever they go. It’s more than just an event—it’s a launchpad for career advancement, connecting high-potential professionals with the right opportunities.”

Also commenting on the programme, Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Interswitch, said that “This Career Fair goes beyond simply matching people with jobs—it’s designed to equip ambitious talent with the tools and skills needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of work. As a company that values the power of collaboration, we’ve joined forces with respected partners like ALX, Philips Consulting, Udemy, GLSS and Pluralsight to enrich the experience and broaden what’s possible for every attendee.

Interswitch Group, which recently bagged the 2024 ‘Happiest Workplaces around the Globe’ award,remains unwavering in its mission to Inspire Africa to greatness. Interested participants are encouraged to follow Interswitch’s social media handles for more information about the upcoming Career Fair.