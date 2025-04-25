Stanbic IBTC Bank Supports GTR West Africa 2025 To Strengthen Regional Commerce

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a leading financial institution committed to driving economic growth in Nigeria and beyond, has announced its strategic sponsorship of GTR West Africa 2025, the region’s premier annual gathering for trade finance, supply chain, and export financing experts.

The event, which is set to take place on April 24-25, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, is themed: “Financing growth in West Africa’s trade epicentre”. This landmark event is crucial as global trade patterns undergo significant realignment.

The conference will convene over 400 delegates from more than 200 local and international companies, featuring insights from 45 industry experts across six crucial topics, including the reshuffle of global trade influence, working capital for export value chains, sustainable infrastructure investment, and digitisation strategies for local trade banks.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised, “In today’s evolving trade landscape, West African businesses require nimble financial partners with deep expertise and robust international networks. Our sponsorship of GTR West Africa 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting clients through complex cross-border transactions and providing innovative trade finance solutions that minimise disruption and maximise opportunity.”

As a key sponsor, Stanbic IBTC Bank will showcase its suite of trade finance solutions designed to address challenges arising from the current global trade realignment, including specialised offerings for managing currency volatility, optimising working capital, and accessing new markets.

Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank said, “As regional trade dynamics continue to evolve, our transaction banking capabilities are uniquely positioned to help West African businesses navigate complexity and seize new opportunities.

“Through our digital trade platforms and specialised working capital solutions, we enable clients to optimise their supply chains, manage risk effectively, and expand their footprint across key markets despite global economic headwinds. GTR West Africa 2025 provides an invaluable platform to deepen collaboration with partners and advance trade initiatives to strengthen the region’s economic resilience.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank maintains its leadership position in facilitating international trade through customised financing structures, expert advisory services, and cutting-edge digital solutions that streamline cross-border transactions. The Bank’s comprehensive approach has proven valuable as businesses navigate the volatile trade environment.

The Bank will participate in key panel discussions throughout the event. Ojinika Shote, Head of Sales for Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, will join the ‘Stripping out cost’ panel, offering insights on operational efficiency in trade finance. Adewale Adekoya, Trade Product specialist in Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, will also speak on the ‘$1 trillion food economy’ panel, addressing the region’s financial solutions for agricultural trade and food security challenges.