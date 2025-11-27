Interswitch Strengthens Africa’s Enterprise Tech Ecosystem As Sponsor Of CIO & C-Suite Awards 2025

Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, announced its sponsorship and participation at the 2025 edition of the CIO & C-Suite Conference & Awards Africa, which held on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The CIO & C-Suite Conference & Awards Africa is the continent’s premier platform that celebrates visionary technology leadership, innovation, and enterprise transformation. Now in its sixth year, the event convened senior technology and business leaders from across the continent, including Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and other C-Suite executives who are shaping Africa’s digital future.

Over the years, Interswitch has consistently featured as an active contributor to the event’s agenda, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to advancing digital transformation in the ecosystem, fostering technological excellence, and empowering enterprises across the region.

As a recurring supporter and participant in the conference, Interswitch has leveraged the platform to engage industry leaders, share insights on emerging technologies, and contribute to high-level conversations on shaping Africa’s digital economy. The 2025 edition presented yet another opportunity for the company to deepen its thought leadership, showcase innovation, and highlight its role in driving enterprise-level transformation, cybersecurity evolution, and infrastructure modernization across the continent.

As part of the announcement, the Executive Vice President (EVP), Group Operations & Technology, Interswitch, Babafemi Ogungbamila reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting platforms that accelerate enterprise innovation and strengthen Africa’s technology leadership landscape. He noted that the sponsorship reflects the organisation’s long-standing dedication to building resilient digital ecosystems across the continent.

“Our sponsorship of this awards platform aligns seamlessly with Interswitch’s broader mission of powering sustainable innovation across Africa. It reflects our conviction that the continent’s competitive advantage will be increasingly defined by how effectively organisations navigate digital transition, strengthen technology agility, and cultivate innovation-led leadership; an agenda we have consistently championed for over two decades.”

Ogungbamila added that beyond celebrating excellence, the CIO & C-Suite Awards Africa provided a critical environment for leaders to exchange insights, spotlight transformative ideas, and shape the blueprint for Africa’s next phase of digital growth. He reiterated that Interswitch remains committed not only to building the infrastructure that powers digital commerce but also to supporting initiatives that drive enterprise transformation across the region.

This year, Interswitch also celebrated the recognition of its Chief Information Officer, Patrick Okebu, who was nominated in the Fintech Category (Nigeria) at the 2025 CIO & C-Suite Awards Africa. His nomination and win acknowledged his strategic leadership, forward-thinking approach to enterprise technology, and significant contribution to advancing Africa’s digital payments ecosystem.

Okebu, who has played a critical role in Interswitch’s technology evolution and infrastructure resilience, has been instrumental in steering the company’s digital transformation, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, , data strategy, automation, IT governance and AI transformation. The company views this recognition not only as a testament to its internal culture of excellence but also as an encouragement to further push the boundaries of innovation and technology enablement.

Within the ecosystem, Interswitch is poised strategically to engage industry stakeholders, celebrate innovation across sectors, and reinforce its mission to continuously power Africa’s digital transformation.