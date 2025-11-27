Lagos Film Board Charts Growth For Creative Industry

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has held its fifth Stakeholders’ Conference, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the agency into a world-class regulator and enabler of the film and creative industry.

The conference, held on Wednesday, brought together government officials, industry practitioners, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for promoting compliance, creativity, and cultural integrity in Lagos’ film sector.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains dedicated to supporting the film industry while ensuring adherence to regulations. She was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, who highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and industry players.

The Executive Secretary of LSFVCB, Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja, said the board aims to serve not only as a regulator but also as a partner in developing the industry. She said the agency plans to foster more co-productions in Lagos and promote Nigerian films on the global stage.

This year’s conference was themed “Navigating the Future of Film: Balancing Creativity, Compliance, and Cultural Integrity.” Sessions included discussions on reimagining compliance as a catalyst for creative excellence, addressing violence and abuse on film sets, and promoting digital citizenship and online etiquette.

A panel moderated by filmmaker Victor Okhai examined the impact of streaming platforms on traditional distribution models. Panelists Chioma Ude, Moses Babatope, and Uche Agbo shared insights on the evolving role of the film market and the opportunities for Nigerian content in global markets.

The conference also showcased Lagos’ cultural vibrancy with dance and drama performances by the LSFVCB troupe and the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture. Attendees commended the state government for its continued support and urged deeper collaboration to further develop the film sector.

LSFVCB was established to regulate, monitor, and guide the film and video industry in Lagos. The board issues permits, ensures content compliance, and works with producers to promote quality and culturally relevant productions. Lagos is considered Nigeria’s creative hub, hosting numerous film productions, festivals, and media initiatives that contribute significantly to the state’s economy.

Stakeholders at the conference highlighted the need for ongoing training for filmmakers, stronger partnerships with international markets, and investment in infrastructure to enhance production quality. The board said it will continue to implement policies that support the growth and global competitiveness of Lagos’ film industry.