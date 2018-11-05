International Retail Shopping Now Easy for Nigerians

As Quickteller introduces Global Mall, new intuitive website

Nigerian customers can now shop directly from over 100 international stores, including Amazon, Zara, eBay and Macy’s, and pay in Naira. This became possible with the launch of Quickteller Global Mall, a service provided by Quickteller, a digital payments and commerce platform owned by Pan-African integrated digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch Group. The new service has been developed in furtherance of the company’s commitment toward solving existing challenges around digital payments and commerce in a sustainable manner.

Quickteller Global Mall will afford Quickteller users easy access to shop from leading international sites across the UK & US. Adetayo Teluwo, Group Head, Product & Marketing Management, Digital Payments at Interswitch, explained that Quickteller Global mall will enable our customers shop directly from over 100 international merchants, make simple and convenient payments in Naira and enjoy door step item delivery and clearing powered by DHL.

“Listening to the pain points and expectations of our customers is of high priority to our business. We place a premium on extensive research, user interviews and testing and will continue to put our customers first with exciting propositions and use cases.”

Quickteller Global Mall allows access to a wide variety of household items, electronic devices, furniture, mobile devices, laptops, books and much more within a period of 10 to 15days and all this is incorporated in the new website.

This new webiste continues to offer existing and new customers complete ease, a fresh contemporary look, the power of search, same UI/UX for mobile and web, improved transaction success, Quickteller Kenya and complete simplicity.

Quickteller offers convenient access to payment needs across Toll(e-tag), flight tickets, Cable Tv, broadband Internet, electricity, fund transfers, airtime recharge and funding betting wallets.