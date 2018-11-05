Over N200 billion Appeal Cases in Tax Tribunal – FG

Over N200 billion tax appeal cases are pending before the newly-strengthened Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), the federal government disclosed Monday.

The government also revealed that it is working towards the strengthening of the operations and legal framework of the Tax Appeal Tribunal in line with the recommendations of the National Tax Policy Review Committee.

It therefore advised the newly-inaugurated tax appeal commissioners to avoid unnecessary delays and adjournment of cases and align their decisions with extant tax laws.

Speaking at the inauguration of tax appeal commissioners in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, disclosed that “as at the end of the third quarter of 2018, report indicated that a total of 209 appeals amounting to about $18.804 billion, N205.654 billion and €0.821 million are pending across the different zones”.

“From the trend of activities at the zones in the past years, it is anticipated that following the reconstitution of the tribunals, additional new cases will be filed, which will further increase the caseload,” he said.

Most of the pending cases, he stated, “involve multinational companies and issues for determination are highly technical and painstaking,” adding that

the federal government expected the tax appeal commissioners “to hit the ground running immediately after inauguration”.

According to the Isa-Dutse, the government, in its desire to strengthen the operations of the TAT, “has taken some strategic measures including the issuance of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (Procedure) Rules 2010 which apply to all proceedings before the Tribunal, and ensures compliance with standard procedural practice”.

The Tax Appeal commissioners inaugurated are the second set since the establishment of the Tribunal in 2010.

For administrative convenience, the tribunal is established in eight zones to cover the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, namely: Abuja Zone, Lagos Zone, North-central Zone (Jos), North-east Zone (Bauchi), North-west Zone, (Kaduna), South-east Zone (Enugu), South-south Zone (Benin), and South-west Zone (Ibadan).

The coordinating secretariat coordinates, renders support services and facilitates the operations of the respective zones.

Each tribunal consists of a chairman and four other commissioners.

In her address, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said: “The government’s desire to achieve a sustainable growth and development of our economy informed the concerted efforts by successive governments to reform the Nigerian tax system, among others.”

The minister noted that one of the outcomes of the series of reforms “is the strengthening of the appeal process and creation of the Tax Appeal Tribunal by the federal government in 2010,” adding: “Undoubtedly, the establishment of the tribunal marked a very significant milestone in the annals of our nation’s tax dispute resolution mechanism.”