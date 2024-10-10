International Mental Health Day: Prioritising Mental Health At Work Place

World Mental Health Day, initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1992, is observed annually on October 10th. The day aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and combat the stigma associated with them, fostering a global conversation on the importance of mental well-being.

According to the World Health Organisation, this year World Mental Health Day, the theme “the theme for 2024 is ‘Mental Health at Work.’ This theme emphasises the crucial role of addressing mental health and well-being in the workplace, benefiting not only individuals but also organisations and communities as a whole.

It also resonates deeply as societies navigate the complexities of modern life, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic that has reshaped our perceptions of well-being.

In a message commemorating World Mental Health Day. First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has taken a prominent role in advocating for mental health awareness. In her address commemorating on Thursday, she urged citizens to recognize the significance of mental health, emphasising the collective responsibility to support one another.

“Emotions bottled up is the beginning of mental health issues and challenges that confront individuals,” Tinubu stated.

Senator Tinubu’s call to action is particularly relevant in the context of workplaces, where stress and dissatisfaction can significantly impact mental health.

“This year’s theme is timely, especially in times like this when most people feel dissatisfied at the workplace for several reasons, which could affect one’s mental well-being,” she added.

The First Lady pointed out that fostering a supportive environment not only enhances individual wellness but can also lead to improved productivity and morale within organizations.

She urged Nigerians to embrace love and support as essential components in reducing mental health challenges.

“With love and support, mental health issues will be drastically reduced within and outside the workplace,” she affirmed.

Tinubu’s emphasis on early diagnosis is particularly crucial. “If there were no fears of stigmatization, people will tend to speak openly about their struggles, thus leading to early diagnosis thereby improving recovery outcomes,” she noted.

As Nigeria observes this day, the First Lady’s call to action is a clarion call for everyone to commit to improving mental health awareness.

She encouraged individuals to seek medical help and counseling early, reinforcing the message that prioritizing mental health is not merely a personal journey but a societal obligation.

The theme “It’s Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace” is beyond just the confines of office walls; it invites a broader conversation about how we support one another in all aspects of life.

It is crucial to remember that mental health is integral to our overall well-being and societal health.

By Ibe Wada