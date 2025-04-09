Inter Milan Clinch 2–1 Victory Over Bayern Munich In Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg

Inter Milan secured a crucial 2–1 away win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night, following a tightly fought encounter at the Allianz Arena.

The Italian side took the lead in the 38th minute when Lautaro Martínez finished a precise pass from Marcus Thuram, giving the visitors a deserved advantage going into the break.

Bayern Munich mounted a response in the second half and eventually found a breakthrough late in the contest. Veteran forward Thomas Müller netted the equaliser in the 85th minute after being teed up by Konrad Laimer, sending the home supporters into raptures.

However, the Bundesliga giants barely had time to celebrate before Inter hit back. Just three minutes later, Davide Frattesi restored the Nerazzurri’s lead in the 88th minute, slotting home after a well-placed assist from Carlos Augusto to stun the Munich crowd.

Frattesi, who played a decisive role in the victory, received a yellow card in the 90th minute during the final moments of the game.

Inter had several other players booked in the second half, including Nicola Zalewski in the closing stages, as well as Lautaro Martínez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the period. Bayern defender Kim Min-jae was cautioned in the 29th minute.

The result gives Inter Milan the upper hand ahead of the second leg, leaving Bayern Munich with a difficult task if they are to overturn the deficit and book a spot in the semi-finals.