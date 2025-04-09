Arsenal Dominate Real Madrid 3–0 In Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg

Arsenal have taken a significant step toward reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after delivering a comprehensive 3–0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Following a goalless opening half, the North London side found their attacking edge in the second period, netting all three goals in a decisive 17-minute blitz. The breakthrough came in the 58th minute when Declan Rice curled a superb free kick past the Real Madrid wall and goalkeeper, igniting jubilant celebrations among the home fans. The England midfielder struck again 12 minutes later, converting another free kick in the 70th minute to double Arsenal’s lead.

Arsenal’s dominance continued as Mikel Merino added a third goal in the 75th minute, finishing off a well-timed pass from young midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, effectively sealing a commanding result for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Real Madrid’s evening took a further blow when midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was sent off deep into stoppage time. Having earlier received a yellow card in the 69th minute for a challenge, he was shown a second yellow in the 90+4th minute, resulting in a red card and early exit.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey was also cautioned in the 54th minute, shortly before Rice’s opening goal shifted the momentum in favour of the home side.

The convincing win gives Arsenal a firm advantage heading into the return leg, as they look to secure a place in the last four of the prestigious competition.