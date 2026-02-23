Institute Calls For Professional Response To Nigeria’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

KEY POINTS

Chartered Institute of Counselling in Nigeria inducts 97 mental health and family coaching professionals.

Experts warn of a worsening psychological crisis and low public awareness of therapy services.

Stakeholders urge ethical practice and professionalism in counselling.

MAIN STORY

The Chartered Institute of Counselling in Nigeria has inducted 97 mental health and clinical family coaching professionals, as experts call for urgent, professional intervention to address Nigeria’s growing psychological challenges.

The Executive Director of the institute, Dr. Tolulope Oko-Igaire, raised the concern during the induction ceremony held in Lagos, which drew health practitioners, industry leaders, students, and stakeholders nationwide.

Oko-Igaire said the event was not merely a graduation exercise but a national call to action, warning that Nigeria faces a “silent mental health crisis.”

She noted that fewer than one per cent of Nigerians are aware of their ability to access professional psychological support, despite rising emotional and mental health pressures.

THE ISSUES

Mental health awareness remains low in Nigeria, with many individuals relying on informal support systems, including untrained advisers, social media influencers, and religious interventions, rather than professional therapy services.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Oko-Igaire cautioned against the growing trend of unqualified counselling, particularly on social media platforms, stressing that counselling is a scientific, evidence-based profession.

She also highlighted the tendency of Nigerians to prioritise religious solutions over psychological care.

“The religious leaders love you, but the therapist understands your mind. Doctors take care of your body; therapists take care of your mind,” she said.

The Registrar of the institute, Sunday Olagoke Olaitan, urged the newly inducted counsellors to uphold ethical standards, noting that professional conduct would determine their credibility.

Similarly, Chairman of the institute’s board, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, charged the graduands to see themselves as agents of social healing and emotional restoration.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, best-graduating student Chidinma Abiakalam described counselling as a structured and ethical practice rooted in understanding human psychology, while another inductee, George Bolorunduro Oluwaseun, emphasised that professional counselling promotes clarity and responsibility rather than fear-based guidance.

WHAT’S NEXT

The institute said it would continue expanding training programmes and public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting professional mental health support and reducing stigma associated with therapy.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary fellowships on former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Dr. Laila Jean St Matthew-Daniel for their contributions to societal development.

BOTTOM LINE

Experts warn that without increased awareness, professional training, and ethical practice, Nigeria’s mental health gap could widen, underscoring the need for a coordinated national response to psychological wellbeing.