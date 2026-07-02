FG to replace NYSC khaki with locally made Adire under sweeping reforms

Key points

The Federal Government plans to replace the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) khaki uniform with locally produced Adire.

The reform is aimed at promoting local textile production and boosting the Nigerian economy.

Corps members will increasingly be deployed based on their academic disciplines and professional qualifications.

Government is considering posting corps members closer to regions where they studied to address security concerns.

The reforms follow the Federal Executive Council’s approval of a comprehensive overhaul of the NYSC, the first since the scheme was established in 1973.

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced plans to replace the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s traditional khaki uniform with locally produced Adire as part of a broad reform package aimed at repositioning the national service scheme and promoting indigenous industries.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed the plan on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, saying the initiative would encourage local manufacturing while ensuring that government expenditure supports Nigerian businesses.

According to the minister, the adoption of Adire aligns with the government’s broader economic agenda of stimulating domestic production and strengthening the country’s textile industry.

“It’s Adire. So, Adire is being produced in Nigeria. We have them in Ogun, we have them in Kwara, we have textile industry. Let’s put our money back into the country,” Olawande said.

Beyond the proposed uniform change, the minister said the government would introduce a more structured deployment system that aligns corps members’ postings with their academic qualifications and professional skills.

He explained that graduates trained in education, for instance, would be deployed to schools based on their field of study rather than being posted arbitrarily.

“After you are leaving the camp, you are not just posted to a school just because NYSC wants you to be in school but because of the process you followed when in camp. So, that is going to give a framework of where you are going to be posted to,” he said.

Olawande also revealed that the government is reviewing the deployment process to improve the security of corps members.

Under the proposed arrangement, prospective corps members may increasingly be posted to regions where they studied or are already familiar with the environment, particularly in areas facing security challenges.

According to him, the approach would reduce requests for redeployment while ensuring that the scheme remains impactful.

“If you have interest that you want to go to the North-East why not, but if you don’t have interest… let us look at who are those in that area that can reside in those geographical areas and still give us the kind of number we are looking for,” he said.

The minister also dismissed reports suggesting that the military would be removed entirely from the NYSC, describing such claims as a misunderstanding of the approved reforms.

He clarified that while the operational leadership of the scheme would be headed by a civilian under the new framework, the military would continue to provide security support and other operational assistance nationwide.

The reforms follow the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday of a comprehensive restructuring of the NYSC—the first major overhaul of the scheme since it was established in 1973.

As part of the implementation process, the FEC directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to amend the NYSC Act and relevant regulations to accommodate the approved changes.

The Issues

The proposed replacement of the NYSC khaki uniform with Adire reflects the government’s growing emphasis on supporting local manufacturing and revitalising Nigeria’s textile industry.

The reforms also seek to address longstanding concerns over corps members’ postings, which have often failed to align with their professional training, while responding to persistent security challenges that have prompted thousands of redeployment requests in recent years.

However, successful implementation will depend on legislative amendments, stakeholder consultations, adequate funding and the capacity of local textile manufacturers to meet nationwide demand.

What’s Being Said

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the adoption of Adire is intended to channel government spending into Nigeria’s textile industry and stimulate local production.

He added that corps members would increasingly be deployed according to their academic disciplines and that government is exploring geographically sensitive deployment to improve security without compromising the objectives of the NYSC.

The minister also clarified that the military would remain involved in providing security for the scheme despite the transition to civilian operational leadership.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to begin the process of amending the NYSC Act following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the reforms.

Once the legal framework is updated, the government is expected to roll out the new uniform policy, discipline-based deployment system and revised operational structure for the NYSC.

Bottom Line

The proposed replacement of the NYSC’s iconic khaki uniform with locally produced Adire symbolises a broader effort to modernise the 53-year-old scheme by promoting indigenous industries, improving deployment efficiency and strengthening the safety and relevance of national service in Nigeria.