Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus Review: Does This ₦250K Powerhouse Justify Its Price?

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus is turning heads in Nigeria’s competitive smartphone scene—not just for its elegant design but for the balance it strikes between form and function. With a market price hovering around ₦250,000, this latest release by Infinix is drawing attention for all the right reasons.

Is it all hype, or does this phone truly deliver on performance, design, and value? Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hot 50 Pro Plus before making a purchase decision.

A Design That Makes a Statement

One of the first things users notice is the 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display wrapped in an ultra-slim 6.8 mm body, weighing just 162 grams. The phone feels and looks premium despite its mid-range price. Added to this are JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint scanner, enhancing both style and functionality.

Display: Immersive and Bright

The 120Hz AMOLED panel offers a crisp Full HD+ resolution with excellent color reproduction and contrast. The nearly edge-to-edge design ensures an immersive viewing experience whether you’re watching movies, working on presentations, or casually browsing. Brightness levels hold up well in direct sunlight, making outdoor use effortless.

Build Quality and Protection

Though the body incorporates a plastic frame, the Hot 50 Pro Plus still offers a visually high-end feel, thanks to its curved glass front. While marketed with Gorilla Glass protection, users report that the screen is susceptible to scratches—so investing in a screen protector is advisable.

Performance: Fast, Smooth, and Reliable

Powering this device is the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Daily tasks, from social media and multitasking to light gaming, are handled smoothly. Popular titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile run effectively at medium to high settings. Heavier games like Genshin Impact require toned-down graphics but remain playable.

Camera Performance

The rear camera setup features a 50MP primary lens alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while the front selfie camera comes in at 13MP. In daylight, shots are sharp and well-detailed. Portrait mode delivers good background blur, while the front camera performs well even under moderate low-light conditions.

Battery Life & Charging Efficiency

With a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the Hot 50 Pro Plus easily lasts a full day on mixed usage. Tests reveal approximately 10+ hours of screen-on time. An hour of Netflix or YouTube drains about 9% of the battery.

Fast-charging is another highlight. The 33W charger revives the battery from near-empty to functional in under 90 minutes—a strong feature in this price segment.

Software Experience and AI Features

The device runs on Android 14 layered with Infinix’s XOS 14.5 skin. It includes AI utilities like AI∞ Suite—offering background remover tools (AI CutOuts), wallpaper generators, and AI Summarize functions. While innovative, these features closely resemble what’s already found in similar Android mid-range phones.

Software support is limited to one major Android update, which may deter users looking for long-term OS reliability.

Pros and Cons at a Glance

Pros:

Sleek and slim build with curved AMOLED display

Strong battery life with fast charging

JBL-tuned stereo speakers

Reliable performance for most tasks

Cons:

Screen is prone to scratches despite Gorilla Glass claims

Lacks 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support

No HDR video support

Camera setup isn’t flagship quality

Limited software update timeline

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus packs premium aesthetics, dependable performance, and powerful features into a sub-₦300K device. For users seeking an affordable smartphone with high-end looks and solid day-to-day functionality, this model is an excellent contender.

While it’s not designed for tech enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge specs or flagship-tier photography, it is an excellent choice for business professionals, content creators, and casual users who value performance, style, and efficiency in one device.