Nigerian Money Market Sees Mixed Signals As Liquidity Dynamics Shift

Nigeria’s money market continues to reflect diverging trends, as liquidity conditions influence key indicators across different instruments. Despite the current liquidity surplus, interbank rates remain largely unmoved at floor levels, suggesting that the central bank’s tools are influencing activity in nuanced ways.

According to data sourced from AIICO Capital Limited, excess reserves maintained by commercial banks above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) stipulated minimum dropped to ₦1.21 trillion—marking a significant decline from the previous ₦1.606 trillion reported by MarketForces Africa.

Investment analysts pointed out that this reduction is largely attributed to ₦339.5 billion in deposits made by banks at the CBN’s standing deposit facility (SDF). Consequently, the total financial system liquidity saw a contraction of ₦397.6 billion compared to the prior session.

The CBN’s standing deposit window remained a focal point for banks, further emphasizing that interbank lending rates had already settled at lower thresholds. Despite the market being awash with funds, the repurchase (repo) rate remained steady at 26.5%, highlighting limited downward pressure.

The repo rate—used in financial transactions involving the sale and repurchase of assets—did not budge on Monday, maintaining its 26.5% level. However, the overnight lending rate edged up by 10 basis points, landing at 27.00%, reflecting mild activity in the interbank space.

Experts at Cowry Asset Management observed that the Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) reacted to the prevailing liquidity state, with notable declines across its tenor buckets. Specifically, while the overnight rate remained unchanged at 26.88%, the 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month NIBOR dropped to 27.37%, 27.95%, and 28.51%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NITTY) curve presented a mixed pattern, with muted investor interest in the secondary market nudging average yields slightly higher by 1 basis point to 17.78%.

In the prior week, system liquidity closed in a surplus at ₦1.61 trillion, up from ₦1.35 trillion, bolstered by probable inflows from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This improved liquidity backdrop stimulated activity at the SDF, where average deposits rose significantly to ₦1.24 trillion from ₦421.47 billion the week before.

To absorb excess liquidity, the CBN conducted an Open Market Operations (OMO) auction, allotting securities worth ₦1.55 trillion. Nevertheless, despite aggressive liquidity absorption, the interbank rates held relatively steady: the Open Repo Rate dipped by 2 basis points to 26.90%, and the Overnight Rate remained anchored at 26.50%.