INEC Reschedules 2027 General Election, Moves Presidential Poll To January 16

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a revised timetable for the 2027 General Election, bringing forward the dates for the presidential and National Assembly polls in line with the newly enacted Electoral Act, 2026.

Under the updated schedule issued on Thursday in Abuja and signed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections have been slated for Saturday, February 6, 2027. The commission had earlier fixed the national elections for February 20, 2027, and the state elections for March 6, 2027. Those dates were announced in February pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Adjustment Follows New Electoral Law

Malam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information Committee, said the adjustment became necessary following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026. According to him, the new legislation introduced significant changes to statutory timelines governing the electoral process.

He explained that the commission undertook a comprehensive review of its schedule to ensure strict compliance with the new legal framework. “Accordingly, the Commission has resolved as follows: Presidential and National Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027,” Haruna said.

“Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.”

Timeline for Party Primaries and Nominations

INEC outlined a detailed schedule of pre-election activities in accordance with the revised timetable.

Party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, will commence on April 23 and end on May 30, 2026.

Submission of party membership registers is scheduled to take place between April 1 and April 21, 2026.

Nomination forms for presidential and National Assembly candidates will be submitted from June 27 to July 11, 2026.

For governorship and State Assembly candidates, nomination forms will be accepted from July 18 to August 8, 2026.

The commission will publish particulars of nominated national candidates on August 1, 2026, while particulars of state candidates will be made public on August 29, 2026.

The deadline for the withdrawal or replacement of national candidates is August 22, 2026. For governorship and State Assembly elections, the deadline has been fixed for September 19, 2026.

INEC will publish the final list of national candidates on September 12, 2026, and the final list of state candidates on October 10, 2026.

Campaign Period

Presidential and National Assembly campaigns will commence on August 19, 2026.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns are scheduled to begin on September 9, 2026.

“As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before election day,” Haruna stated.

He urged political parties to adhere strictly to the revised timetable, warning that the commission would enforce compliance with all statutory requirements. Haruna added that the updated timetable is available on INEC’s official website and other communication platforms.

Osun Governorship Election Also Shifted

The commission also announced a change in the date for the Osun Governorship Election, which has been moved from August 8 to August 15, 2026. Haruna noted that some activities relating to the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections had already been conducted.

“However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026,” he said.

He added that the revised dates are consistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. Describing the successful conduct of the elections as a collective responsibility, Haruna called on political parties, candidates, civil society groups, security agencies and other stakeholders to cooperate with the commission to ensure peaceful, credible and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of Nigerians.