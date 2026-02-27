Electoral Act 2026: Senate Rejects Fresh Amendment Calls As Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Lead Opposition Pushback

Political tensions heightened on Thursday as leaders of opposition parties demanded an immediate amendment to the Electoral Act 2026, describing key provisions of the newly signed law as anti-democratic and skewed ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Senate, however, dismissed the agitation, insisting that any concerns must be channelled formally through the National Assembly.

The renewed debate follows President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Electoral Act 2026 on February 18, a development that has triggered strong reactions from opposition figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Opposition Faults Key Provisions

At a press conference held at the Lagos/Osun Hall of Transcorp, Abuja, the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ajuji Ahmed, said the law contains provisions that must be “expunged without delay.”

Under the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were permitted to nominate candidates through direct primaries, indirect primaries conducted by delegates, or consensus arrangements. However, the 2026 amendment restricts parties to direct primaries and consensus options, effectively eliminating indirect primaries.

The new law also shortens campaign timelines and reduces the period for party primaries. In addition, funding for the Independent National Electoral Commission will now be released six months before an election, instead of the previous 12 months.

Ahmed argued that the changes undermine internal party autonomy and electoral transparency, alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress is attempting to tilt the electoral framework ahead of 2027. Reading from a prepared statement, he described the law as “anti-democratic” and warned that its implementation could erode the sanctity of the ballot.

Dispute Over Electronic Transmission

A central concern raised by the opposition relates to Section 60(3) of the new Act, which they say grants wide discretionary powers to presiding officers in the event of network failure during electronic transmission of results.

Ahmed contended that the proviso undermines the purpose of electronic transmission from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), arguing that it could create room for manipulation by delaying uploads under the guise of connectivity issues.

He cited previous statements by former INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, who reportedly maintained that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) operates offline with over 90 per cent success nationwide, adding that delayed transmissions due to network challenges are automatically uploaded once connectivity is restored. The opposition further referenced remarks attributed to former INEC Commissioner Festus Okoye, claiming that all polling units in Nigeria have internet access.

According to Ahmed, data from the Nigerian Communications Commission indicates that as of 2023, Nigeria had achieved over 95 per cent 2G network coverage, with more than 159 million internet subscribers and over 220 million telephone subscribers. He argued that these figures contradict claims that mandatory real-time transmission is impracticable due to connectivity constraints.

Primaries and Party Autonomy

Opposition leaders also criticised the amendment to Section 84 of the Act, which confines political parties to direct primaries and consensus arrangements. They maintained that indirect primaries are not inherently undemocratic and argued that prescribing nomination methods constitutes an encroachment on the constitutionally guaranteed autonomy of political parties.

Ahmed insisted that political parties should retain the discretion to determine their mode of candidate selection without legislative imposition.

Judiciary Under Scrutiny

Beyond the Electoral Act, the opposition leaders expressed concerns about the state of the judiciary, alleging that it has, in recent years, been used to undermine democratic processes. They warned against a situation where electoral disputes are routinely resolved in court, arguing that electoral outcomes should reflect the will of voters rather than judicial determinations.

Amaechi’s Contributions

In his remarks, Amaechi, a former presidential aspirant of the APC in 2023, said the opposition’s main challenge lies in its own strategic weaknesses rather than in the President.

He recalled efforts at electoral reform during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, suggesting that internal resistance had stalled reform initiatives at the time.

Amaechi urged opposition parties to focus on building coherent strategies ahead of the 2027 elections, rather than concentrating solely on criticising the incumbent government.

Peter Obi Raises Economic Concerns

Peter Obi shifted attention to economic and security issues, describing the current administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history. He claimed that poverty levels had surged significantly in the past two and a half years and criticised the government’s borrowing record, alleging that the debt accumulation had not translated into visible improvements in citizens’ welfare.

Obi also cited insecurity, rising food prices and manufacturing sector challenges as evidence of systemic governance failures.

Atiku Warns of Implications

Atiku Abubakar urged that the opposition’s concerns about the electoral process be formally communicated to foreign embassies, warning that any democratic backsliding in Nigeria could have ripple effects across Africa.

He recalled a similar opposition coalition effort in 2014, cautioning that unity must be sustained to prevent a repeat of past disappointments. Atiku argued that restoring what he termed “true democracy” should be a collective national objective.

Among opposition leaders present at the event were the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, David Mark; NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima; ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola; ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi; Senator Dino Melaye; former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu; and former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke.

Senate Dismisses Amendment Call

Reacting, Senate spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu urged opposition leaders to present their proposals formally through legislators rather than escalate political tensions. He likened the call for immediate amendment to an action taken after due process had been completed, but added that the National Assembly would consider any formal proposal submitted.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, maintained that the authority to amend the Electoral Act rests solely with the legislature.

Kalu cautioned opposition figures against what he described as inflammatory rhetoric capable of destabilising the polity, advising them to focus on contesting the 2027 elections if dissatisfied with the current administration.

Pre-2027 Political Tensions

The latest exchange underscores intensifying political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 general elections. While opposition leaders are pressing for a review of the Electoral Act 2026 to guarantee transparency and fairness, the Senate leadership insists that any amendment must follow constitutional procedures within the legislature.

With both sides holding firm, the Electoral Act debate is fast emerging as a defining issue in Nigeria’s evolving pre-2027 political landscape.