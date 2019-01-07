INEC Releases Dates For 2019 Elections (Photo, Video)

Nigeria’s is on the march again, this time, to elect or re-elect government officials into office.

The country’s electoral body INEC has released the schedule for this year’s general elections.

The earliest date for voting is February 16, 2019, the presidential and National Assembly election are the first on INEC’s card. The incumbent Muhammadu Buhari who took office in 2015 is seeking re-election after emerging his party’s unopposed candidate.

The leading opposition candidate, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is seeking to defeat Buhari at the polls. If that happens, it would be the second time in a row an opposition candidate triumphs over a reigning president. Nigeria practices multi-party political system.

The electoral body will conduct the elections with card readers, a device that allows for verification of voters identity before voting commences, to curb multiple voting by a single person.

See video for order of elections