INEC Proposes ₦873bn Budget For 2027 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has submitted a proposal of ₦873.78 billion to fund the conduct of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. The commission also requested ₦171 billion to support its operational activities in the 2026 fiscal year.

The proposed election budget marks a substantial increase compared to the ₦313.4 billion allocated by the Federal Government for the 2023 general elections. INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, presented the financial estimates before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters in Abuja while defending the commission’s 2026 budget proposal and outlining projected costs for the 2027 polls.

According to Amupitan, the ₦873.78 billion allocation would cover all components required for the successful execution of the 2027 general elections. The ₦171 billion proposed for 2026 would fund routine administrative responsibilities, including by-elections and off-season gubernatorial contests.

He clarified that the election budget excludes a new financial request from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which is seeking enhanced allowances for corps members engaged as ad hoc election personnel.

Providing a breakdown of the projected ₦873.78 billion election cost, Amupitan explained that ₦379.75 billion is designated for operational expenses, ₦92.32 billion for administrative costs, ₦209.21 billion for technological infrastructure, ₦154.91 billion for capital expenditure, and ₦42.61 billion for miscellaneous expenses.

He noted that the budget preparation aligns with Section 3(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates the commission to submit its election budget at least one year before a general election.

Regarding the 2026 fiscal envelope, Amupitan disclosed that the Ministry of Finance proposed ₦140 billion, but INEC’s projected requirement stands at ₦171 billion. The proposed breakdown includes ₦109 billion for personnel costs, ₦18.7 billion for overheads, ₦42.63 billion for election-related activities, and ₦1.4 billion for capital projects.

INEC officials argued that the envelope budgeting system is unsuitable for the commission’s operational structure, citing the need for flexibility and rapid funding access.

They also identified the absence of a dedicated communications network as a significant operational constraint. According to the commission, developing an independent communication infrastructure would enhance transparency and public accountability regarding technical disruptions.

During deliberations, Senator Adams Oshiomhole advocated reconsideration of the envelope budgeting framework, emphasizing the sensitive constitutional mandate of INEC.

Similarly, House member Billy Osawaru called for INEC’s funding to be placed on first-line charge to ensure timely and full disbursement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The joint committee subsequently approved a motion recommending a one-time release of INEC’s annual allocation.

Lawmakers also indicated they would review the NYSC’s request for approximately ₦32 billion to increase corps members’ allowances to ₦125,000 during election assignments. Senator Simon Lalong assured that the National Assembly would collaborate closely with INEC to guarantee adequate financial support.

Meanwhile, House Committee Chairman Bayo Balogun cautioned the commission against making public assurances it might struggle to fulfill, referencing past controversies surrounding the uploading of election results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal during the 2023 elections.